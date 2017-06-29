feature article reporting portland metro Another Violent Attack Downtown By White Supremacist Days Before Racist 6/30 Rally & March Tuesday afternoon, in downtown Portland, OR, a man* was violently attacked by a white supremacist. The story originally broke on social media with a photo of the hospitalized man, appearing to be in serious condition with visible bruising. The man was kept in ICU until Wednesday. [...]



In our interview, he described coming across a man shouting racist and classist slurs at some houseless people of color, near Union Station. When he intervened, asking the man to stop and leave them alone, the man viciously attacked him with a 2 inch thick, 3 foot long, steel pole. [...]



Joey Gibson's next rally and march is planned to be held June 30 at the Salmon Street Fountains near the Blues Festival from 6-8pm. Local anti-racist organization, Rose City Antifa, has publicly called for a counter-presence from 4-8pm in the same location and a call-in campaign to speak with Joey Gibson's employer: Summa North.



