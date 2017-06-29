feature article reporting portland metro actions & protests | police / legal POLICE BUREAU FAILS TO REPORT FORCE INCIDENTS, PEDESTRIAN STOPS 6|28|17 Portland, OR, June 28, 2017-- Portland Copwatch, a civilian group promoting police accountability, today accused the Portland Police of under-reporting information about Use of Force and stops of pedestrians.



Under the Settlement Agreement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the Bureau puts out quarterly statistics on Use of Force. The data for October-December 2016, released back in April, should include police uses of force at the protest against the police "union" contract at City Hall on October 12 as well as multiple protests following the election in November. Specifically, the report says [...] read more>>