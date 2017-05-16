resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
feature article reporting portland metro 16.May.2017 20:02
actions & protests

Video from the recent Montavilla Rally and March.

The event began with two speeches, both at first extolling the importance of free speech and then complaining how those who oppose their ideology are interfering with theirs. There was a large of amount of that going on, as one can hear on the video.
Much emphasis was put on taking the high road and refusing to interact with counter protesters, further claiming that the other side is afraid to engage in honest debate with them.

 https://youtu.be/kIrt_oPkkrc [video link]

Though at first making valid points about the importance of the First Amendment, the first speaker rapidly descended into name calling, personal attacks on opposing ideologies and self righteous Nationalistic flag waving. Communists and Antifa were singled out to the general applause of the crowd.

Some might believe that uploading the content of their speeches is providing them with a platform to spread their mistaken and delusional ideas. This is a valid point, but I believe that their platform is being shaped and polished, slowing learning how to engage the general public with ideas and images that paint them more favorably.

They are beginning to use the violence and all first amendment interference against them to their advantage. This mechanism will be difficult to counteract without people hearing and understanding the threat from what seems like common sense arguments and accusations. [...]
read more>>