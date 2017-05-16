feature article commentary | reporting portland metro government | police / legal More Money Honey rate increases for water and sewage.



Dear Members of the City Council,



On Thursday afternoon about 1400 you will be considering rate increases and we, Individuals For Justice will oppose all three items, 519, 520, and 521.



I am enclosing a statement by a citizen in arms who sees these rate increases as the height of arrogance and we concur with her assessment. We fully expect you to pass these ill-thought out rate increases but will go on record opposing all three so you cannot claim that no one objected. We objected to your ill-thought out move to cover the reservoirs and you spent hundreds of millions of dollars and could have left our water supply alone, due to the EPA being stopped by the mad-man in the WH.



We demand an outside audit before any more of our money is spent on these projects that only help developers and construction corporations. read more>>