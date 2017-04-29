feature article announcements portland metro actions & protests | economic justice May Day Actions 2017 An anti-capitalist march is set to take place here on Monday May 1st. Open to the public, ALL are welcome except: police goons, Nazi/Alt-Right boot-lickers, and agent provocateurs. Meet-up is scheduled to take place at Shemanski Park in SW Portland at 1:00pm. This is a more radical march than the city-sanctioned permitted one which is scheduled for 12:00pm that day, same location.



Attendees of the anti-capitalist march are encouraged to wear all black and mask up. While the Portland Police Gestapo will likely provide friendly and courteous escort service for the permitted march (much as they did for the Women's March back in January), a wholly different response is expected for the more radical one. Police abuses and excesses are guaranteed. [...] read more>>