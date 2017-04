newswire article reposts united states education | social services New York Set to Offer Free Tuition At 4-Year Colleges e-mail: author: Lydia O'Connore-mail: marc1seed@yahoo.com In a major victory for the movement to improve access to higher education, New York is set to become the only state that offers free tuition at four-year colleges.

Deemed the Excelsior Scholarship, the free tuition plan is included in the $163 billion state budget approved Saturday by the Democrat-controlled Assembly. New York Set to Offer Free Tuition At 4-Year Colleges

by Lydia O'Connor, Huffingtonpost.com, 4/9/2017



link to www.huffingtonpost.com



The Excelsior Scholarship will cover tuition for any New Yorkers whose families earn less than $125,000 a year and who are accepted to one of the state's public community colleges or public four-year universities ― which cost approximately between $4,350 and $6,470 annually. contribute to this article add comment to discussion