The hidden character of fbi e-mail: author: Gerale-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com A nation and its people who deliberately engage in the systematic conquest, subjugation, torture, imprisonment and killing/murder/assassination of others must by the laws of physics and divine nature have the same calamities delivered upon themselves. The hidden character of fbi





During the past 35 years I have been subjected to atrocities, one after another, by vengeful fbi. The most painful assaults by fbi are executed by professional serial killers and torturers. These inhumane attacks include aszailts using bio-chem-viral-DEW (directed energy weaponry) & extreme psychological operations, i.e., "psyops".



The DEW attacks cause sleep deprivation and other life threatening illnesses, and the psyops and DEW cause the victim to 1) question his own sanity 2) to live in a world dominated by psychopaths who seek to drive the victim crazy. The 24/7/365 psyops /DEW programs are spearheaded by fbi and are among the most evil, twisted and ungodly crimed ever devised by human monsters.



The sadistic maniacs who control the psyops/DEW are truly mentally ill and are rewarded for torturing, murdering or forcing suicide on the victim. Generally the public denies any such psyops activity, and the controlled media covers up all evidence of psyops, often fraudulently labeling victims as paranoid.



Of the many crimes by fbi that I have proven over the past half century, the DEW and psyops are among the most horrid. For other crimes by fbi see my sworn affidavits 2007 & 2014, my WRIT, "My Story In Detail" , my 'world in a box' presentation and my thousands of posts online.



The men and women who engage in the crimes against humanity that I document are of the same character as those who tortured and crucified Jesus. See the links herein for more information on this topic.



My message to fbi torturers and murderers:



