9/11 Exposed - 2nd Edition (2015) Full Documentary Film

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXRDq9nKJ0U



Published on May 1, 2015



9/11 Exposed - 2nd Edition is a documentary that examines the collapses of the Twin Towers and Building 7 on September 11th, 2001.

*Warning* Explicit Language. This film contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. This film may not be suitable for younger viewers. NSFW.



Released: May 1, 2015



Download the 2.3 gigabyte .avi file here: http://archive.org/details/911.Exposed.2nd.Edition





This film features clips from the following documentaries:



September 11 - The New Pearl Harbor

http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_IlIlrxhtPM1E-yzT61Ex4lREHJTpXcE



9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out (Free 1-hour version)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddz2mw2vaEg



Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_4IJV-o4bY



The Elephant In The Room

http://vimeo.com/34948257



9/11 Revisited: Were explosives used?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqe4GtA8im8



Other Recommended 9/11 Documentaries:



9/11: Press for Truth

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmHPfXemf10



Fabled Enemies

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28tE0fKpISM



Who Killed John O'Neill?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSyFD51vN_4



9/11 Conspiracy Solved: Names, Connections, & Details Exposed!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_fp5kaVYhk