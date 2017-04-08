newswire article reposts global 9.11 investigation 9/11 Ten Short Videos About Nine Eleven author: Kevin Ryan 10 videos (YouTube links below) with original archival footage from 11 September 2001, interviews and investigative analysis of that day's events. http://digwithin.net/2017/03/31/ten_videos/



Ten Short Videos About Nine Eleven



Posted on March 31, 2017 by Kevin Ryan



1. On the day of the attacks, firefighters testified to explosives planted in the World Trade Center buildings. This video was among those held secret for years by the government agency NIST and released via FOIA after public interest died down.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO1ps1mzU8o



2. The collapse of WTC 7, a 47-story building that was not hit by an airplane, looked exactly like a controlled demolition.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A49a9pXwDQs



3. News agencies, including BBC and CNN, announced the destruction of WTC 7 long before it happened. One BBC reporter announced the collapse while viewers could see the still-standing building right behind her in the video. Her news feed was cut when the problem was discovered.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=677i43QfYpQ



4. Physics teacher David Chandler explained that the Twin Towers were demolished by explosive demolition.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUDoGuLpirc



5. There were many eyewitnesses to explosives at the WTC.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUXGhLrDqb0



6. Senator Mark Dayton testified that, if the 9/11 Commission Report was true, those in command of the national air defenses did not do their jobs and many lied about it afterward. Of course, Senator Dayton was probably wrong in his claims that all military officers had been lying for years because a much simpler explanation is that the 9/11 Commission was lying.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkukTCi5zSc



7. Clips from the film Loose Change describe how military exercises and vice presidential orders obstructed the national air defense response.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViZjSe8C92U



8. President George W. Bush could not respond to the claim that his administration knew about the attacks before they happened.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1R72hs7RaE



9. Investigative journalist James Corbett was able to portray, in just five minutes, the absurdity of the official conspiracy theory.



http://www.corbettreport.com/911-a-conspiracy-theory/

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuC_4mGTs9



10. The victim's families explained how their efforts were the only driver for any official investigation and how that investigation failed them completely.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soKXF63itMQ







__________







