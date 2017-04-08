chinese snowflake cake stencils, ouiji boards, sw native symbols, lie-deny ellipses,

spirograph, crappy failing iomega hard drives, islamic, hebrew, old english and

cyrillic characters, korean eyebrow stencils, 1950s California family album photos

(2.25" glass slides), pentagons, dildo drones, nuclear ramifications, entymological

survivors, lace gauge, ice age, french curves, custom flexible stylus, bonsai-bombs

distance vocabulary scale climate-changed evelyn glass good-bye



WORLD OVER

306 pages $33

digital drawings

color corrected composites

for much greater resolution

buy direct from the artist



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XZ18LM3



http://bradbrace.net/

http://bbrace.net/