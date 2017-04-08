Public Fourm to Take Public Feedback on DOJ Agreement 4-25-17

|
Subject: EVENT: Public Forum to take feedback on City's progress with DOJ
Agreement Tues 4/25 6 PM
Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform
c/o Maranatha Church
503-288-7242
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
6:00-8:00 PM
Maranatha Church
4222 NE 12th
The AMA Coalition for Justice and Police Reform will hold a public forum to
update the community on the status of the Settlement Agreement with the US
Department of Justice, and specifically to take input on the latest draft
Compliance Report on the City's progress in implementing reforms. The forum
will be held Tuesday, April 25 at Maranatha Church, 4222 NE 12th in Portland.
The Compliance Officer/Community Liaison (COCL) released the semi-annual draft
report on April 3, and comments are due by May 2nd.
A copy of the report, which covers progress on Use of Force, Training,
Accountability, and other aspects of the Agreement in Quarters 3&4 2016 can be
found here:
http://www.cocl-coab.org/news/q3-q4-2016-draft-cocl-compliance-report-released
Two members of the COCL team from Chicago have committed to attending the
forum.
The AMAC wishes to hold this forum to continue its commitment to community
engagement regarding the Settlement Agreement and police reform more generally.
For more information contact Chair Dr. LeRoy Haynes, Jr, or co-chair Dr. T.
Allen Bethel at 503-288-7242.