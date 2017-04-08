newswire article announcements portland metro human & civil rights | police / legal Public Fourm to Take Public Feedback on DOJ Agreement 4-25-17 e-mail: author: Joe Anybodye-mail: iam@joeanybody.com Public Fourm to Take Public Feedback regarding the City's lack of providing any type of citizen fourm or public speaking sessions to hear concerns and to get feedback regarding the DOJ lawsuit.

As city hall shuts out citizens input and thumbs there nose at the DOJ ... the AMA steps up to provide a space on April 25th, to hear from the citizens of Portland regarding the treatment by the Portland Police that is affecting us all. Date: Fri, 7 Apr 2017 11:25:11

From: AMA Coalition

Subject: EVENT: Public Forum to take feedback on City's progress with DOJ

Agreement Tues 4/25 6 PM



Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform

c/o Maranatha Church

503-288-7242



Media contact: Dr. T. Allen Bethel, AMA Coalition 503-288-7242

Dr. LeRoy Haynes, Jr, AMA Coalition 503-288-7242





EVENT: Public Forum to take feedback on City's progress with DOJ Agreement

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

6:00-8:00 PM

Maranatha Church

4222 NE 12th





The AMA Coalition for Justice and Police Reform will hold a public forum to

update the community on the status of the Settlement Agreement with the US

Department of Justice, and specifically to take input on the latest draft

Compliance Report on the City's progress in implementing reforms. The forum

will be held Tuesday, April 25 at Maranatha Church, 4222 NE 12th in Portland.

The Compliance Officer/Community Liaison (COCL) released the semi-annual draft

report on April 3, and comments are due by May 2nd.



A copy of the report, which covers progress on Use of Force, Training,

Accountability, and other aspects of the Agreement in Quarters 3&4 2016 can be

found here:

http://www.cocl-coab.org/news/q3-q4-2016-draft-cocl-compliance-report-released



Two members of the COCL team from Chicago have committed to attending the

forum.



The AMAC wishes to hold this forum to continue its commitment to community

engagement regarding the Settlement Agreement and police reform more generally.





For more information contact Chair Dr. LeRoy Haynes, Jr, or co-chair Dr. T.

Allen Bethel at 503-288-7242. contribute to this article add comment to discussion