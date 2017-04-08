newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia environment | forest defense Public Lands and the Elliott Forest - Update and Next Steps author: Oregon Wild email Public lands are under attack all across the west, but perhaps one of the greatest threats to public ownership is right here in Oregon. The State Land Board appears to be moving closer to privatizing the Elliott State Forest, which means advocates of public lands need to get organized! Come learn about the wide array of threats to public lands and what we can do to help save the Elliott State Forest: I just wanted to remind you that the Wild Ones team will be gathering this Tuesday, April 11, to discuss public lands and the Elliott State Forest. The event will feature a presentation about the numerous proposals to privatize or transfer public land, an update on the Elliott State Forest, and a grassroots training by organizers from the Elliott campaign. Come learn more about the battle being waged for our public lands and find out what you can do to defend the public ownership of your favorite places.



In case you haven't heard, State Treasurer Tobias Read recently reversed his stance on the Elliott [ http://org.salsalabs.com/dia/track.jsp?v=2&c=w0Ok5QceLSpKJLRw9ScmjO5bOd8u60R4 ] and now says he wants to keep the forest public. This is a tremendous win, however, our work is not yet finished. To keep the pressure up, we're devoting the second half of Tuesday's event to get folks ready for the day of action on Sunday, April 23, when we'll be canvassing Tobias Read's neighborhood and distributing "Save the Elliott" yard signs to his neighbors! Those who participate in the action will get to take home a yard sign for themselves, and we'll be hosting a party after the event on the 23rd.

Threats to America's public lands have grown in recent years as can clearly be seen by a rise in armed standoffs throughout the west; however, insurrectionists represent only one branch of a more organized movement to erode public ownership in the west. This anti-government movement has drawn support from the Koch brothers and extractive industries who seek to circumvent environmental protections by privatizing our public land heritage with legislation. Eliminating public ownership of these landscapes will inevitably lead to less public access and the increased exploitation of National Forests and Parks, which is why there is why advocates across the country are building a movement to keep public lands in public hands.



