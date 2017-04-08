resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia 08.Apr.2017 11:31
environment | forest defense

Public Lands and the Elliott Forest - Update and Next Steps

author: Oregon Wild email
Public lands are under attack all across the west, but perhaps one of the greatest threats to public ownership is right here in Oregon. The State Land Board appears to be moving closer to privatizing the Elliott State Forest, which means advocates of public lands need to get organized! Come learn about the wide array of threats to public lands and what we can do to help save the Elliott State Forest:
I just wanted to remind you that the Wild Ones team will be gathering this Tuesday, April 11, to discuss public lands and the Elliott State Forest. The event will feature a presentation about the numerous proposals to privatize or transfer public land, an update on the Elliott State Forest, and a grassroots training by organizers from the Elliott campaign. Come learn more about the battle being waged for our public lands and find out what you can do to defend the public ownership of your favorite places.

Monthly Wild Ones Meeting
"Public Lands and the Elliott"
6:30pm - 8:30pm, April 11, 2017

Base Camp Brewing (930 SE Oak St, Portland)
RSVP HERE:  http://org.salsalabs.com/o/1780/p/salsa/event/common/public/?event_KEY=99676

In case you haven't heard, State Treasurer Tobias Read recently reversed his stance on the Elliott [  http://org.salsalabs.com/dia/track.jsp?v=2&c=w0Ok5QceLSpKJLRw9ScmjO5bOd8u60R4 ] and now says he wants to keep the forest public. This is a tremendous win, however, our work is not yet finished. To keep the pressure up, we're devoting the second half of Tuesday's event to get folks ready for the day of action on Sunday, April 23, when we'll be canvassing Tobias Read's neighborhood and distributing "Save the Elliott" yard signs to his neighbors! Those who participate in the action will get to take home a yard sign for themselves, and we'll be hosting a party after the event on the 23rd.
Oregon Wild needs your help to keep our public lands in public ownership, I hope you can make it our event on Tuesday!

 http://org.salsalabs.com/o/1780/blastContent.jsp?email_blast_KEY=1364302

================
================



Wild Ones Meeting - Public Lands Update and Next Steps
6:30pm - 8:30pm, April 11, 2017
Base Camp Brewing (930 SE Oak St, Portland)

Threats to America's public lands have grown in recent years as can clearly be seen by a rise in armed standoffs throughout the west; however, insurrectionists represent only one branch of a more organized movement to erode public ownership in the west. This anti-government movement has drawn support from the Koch brothers and extractive industries who seek to circumvent environmental protections by privatizing our public land heritage with legislation. Eliminating public ownership of these landscapes will inevitably lead to less public access and the increased exploitation of National Forests and Parks, which is why there is why advocates across the country are building a movement to keep public lands in public hands.

Hope you can join us on April 11!

Feel free to call me if you have questions: 503-283-6343, ext 203

-Alex
Public Lands Fellow

Event Location
Base Camp Brewing
930 SE Oak St
Portland, OR 97214

PS At Tuesday's event we'll be handing out fact sheets we've recently developed and we'll also have new Elliott State Forest postcards for you to sign.

