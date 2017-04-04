newswire article commentary united states government | police / legal JBLM Force Protection - The Most Evil One of All author: Andrew C Hendricks On Friday, April 7th we will be in court to present oral arguments in support of our lawsuit against the JBLM Force Protection Division. We will win the case, but even so the most evil and dangerous among them will simply walk away. For years, I have warned you about the JBLM DES Force Protection Division and the crimes they are committing against us. We brought a lawsuit against them, naming Towery and Rudd as criminal conspirators, along with several individuals in other agencies. However, we continue to miss the one among them who is the most dangerous and evil of all - Michael Chesbro.



Michael Chesbro, is a Russian working as a contractor for Thomas Rudd in the Force Protection Division. You can see here where I have been warning about him for years - https://www.scribd.com/document/52569778/Michael-Chesbro-US-Army-JBLM-DES-Force-Protection Chesbro is assigned to the Force Protection Crime Analysis Unit, but focuses solely on computer crimes. Simply put, Chesbro is a Russian Hacker hired by Rudd to target your email and other online accounts. A little online research shows the truth of what I say, and I have provided more proof on my Twitter page @drimcalban. I have warned JBLM that Chesbro is a hacker with the Chaos Computer Club, and is probably a member of CyberVor responsible for multiple crimes, but JBLM refuses to listen to my warnings.



Why wasn't Chesbro named along with others in our lawsuit? Because we can't get an enforceable judgment against him in civil court. Any judgement we might win means nothing if Chesbro just gets on a plane and goes home to Russia. We are left with attorney's fees and court costs with no way to collect a judgment. Towery and Rudd however may choose to flee the state, but they can't outrun the judgement of the US Courts.



Do we let Chesbro just walk away? Hell No! Maybe we get a few guys together, get a couple of baseball bats, and teach that psycho son-of-a-bitch a lesson. Maybe if somebody killed that Russian spy they would think twice before signing up to commit crimes on behalf of JBLM in the future. Let's go spy hunting. 2007 Second Street, Room 38, JBLM, WA 98433. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion