4/4/17 Public Reading of MLK's speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence 50th Anniversary Public Reading of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence.



April 4, 2017 is the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence. To commemorate this anniversary, Veterans for Peace Chapter 72 is hosting a public reading of the speech at the Portland Art Museum. Following the speech, we will discuss how militarism, racism, materialism and other issues addressed in his speech are still relevant today.



PORTLAND--

What: Free Public Reading of Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence

Who: Veterans from US wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and others will read

When: April 4th 2017 - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Where: Portland Art Museum - Miller Gallery - Mark Building- 1119 SW Park Ave, Portland Oregon