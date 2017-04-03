resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 03.Apr.2017 17:03
government | police / legal

Welcome General Volesky. Are You Aware of the Crimes of Your Force Protection Division?

author: OPMR-CAC
Lt. General Gary J. Volesky is the new commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. We must act now to bring the crimes of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division to his attention, and we must demand that the Force Protection Division be shut down and its members prosecuted for violating of civil rights.
Today, April 3rd 2017, Joint Base Lewis-McChord welcomed their new commander Lt. General Gary J. Volesky. We welcome General Volesky to Washington and wish him success in this assignment. As the General begins dealing with the issues of his new command, it is important that he be made aware of our concerns about the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division and the never-ending violations of our civil rights by men like Thomas Rudd and Daniel Vessels.

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division is a military unit with a long history of violating the civil rights of the American people. This unit is lead Thomas R. Rudd and his deputy Daniel L. Vessels. These are the same men accused in our current lawsuit [Panagacos v. Towery] of violating the civil rights of hundreds of Americans by conducting an intensive, invasive, and illegal intelligence-gathering operation against people involved in political protest in Washington and Oregon. The Army admits in their report that the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division broke regulations and committed major violations of Posse Comitatus. Rudd and those under his command in the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division treated local political activists as enemy combatants and conducted intensive and invasive intelligence-gathering about them... they used everything in their arsenal, including reporting on their personal lives, political and religious beliefs, and even getting a few labeled as domestic terrorists.

We need to act now to ensure that General Volesky is aware of this criminal activity, and we need to demand that he take immediate action to shut down the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division, and prosecute members of that unit for their criminal activities. Our friends on Joint Base Lewis-McChord will provide phone numbers, postal and email addresses for the General. Be polite, state the facts, and ask that the General do what needs to be done. Now, in the General's first few weeks in command is the best time to bring these crimes to his attention. So, make a call or send a letter or email, but ACT NOW TO END THE CRIMES OF THE JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD FORCE PROTECTION DIVISION.

