resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements portland metro 31.Mar.2017 10:32
community building | imperialism & war

4/4/17 Public Reading of MLK's speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence

author: Veterans For Peace Chapter 72        e-mail:e-mail: djshea@hotmail.com,
50th Anniversary Public Reading of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence. When: April 4th 2017 - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Where: Portland Art Museum - April 4, 2017 is the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence. To commemorate this anniversary, Veterans for Peace Chapter 72 is hosting a public reading of the speech at the Portland Art Museum. Following the speech, we will discuss how militarism, racism, materialism and other issues addressed in his speech are still relevant today.
PORTLAND--

What: Free Public Reading of Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence
Who: Veterans from US wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and others will read
When: April 4th 2017 - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Where: Portland Art Museum - Miller Gallery - Mark Building- 1119 SW Park Ave, Portland Oregon

In confronting the deeply rooted racism, militarism and materialism of the United States, Dr. King described the United States as the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Delivered to an overflow crowd at the Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967, Dr. King's challenge to engage in a radical revolution of values encountered ferocious opposition. Fifty years later, however, it is clear that his analysis and his call to action is as relevant now as it was then.

Today the United States has a multi-trillion dollar permanent war economy, the costliest deployment of weapons and military personnel in the world and at home a vast system of mass incarceration, a hideous homicide rate and endemic violence against women and LGBTQ people.

Today as a result of our society's virulent racism, people of color are subjected to unrelenting state violence through police brutality, police murder and massive incarceration rates, while suffering gross disparities in income, education, employment, military service, housing and health care.
Today materialism dominates our culture and our economy to the peril of all life on earth. It pollutes our values, our souls and the natural world.

Today we know that the struggle against sexism and patriarchy is intrinsically linked to overcoming racism, militarism, materialism and environmental catastrophe.

More information:
 https://www.facebook.com/events/263153534154613/?ti=cl

Multiple MLK public reading are happening across the US on this day.

SPONSORS
Veterans For Peace
Peace & Justice Works
Portland Art Museum
Iraq Veterans Against the War
Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility

******

Veterans For Peace is an international organization made up of military veterans, military family members, and allies. We are dedicated to building a culture of peace, exposing the true costs of war, and healing the wounds of war.

Peace & Justice Works promotes nonviolent conflict resolution on local, national and international levels since 1992 in Portland, Oregon

The Portland Art Museum's mission is to engage and enrich diverse communities through the presentation, interpretation, and conservation of art and film.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion

view discussion from this article