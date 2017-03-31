newswire article announcements portland metro community building | imperialism & war 4/4/17 Public Reading of MLK's speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence e-mail: author: Veterans For Peace Chapter 72e-mail: djshea@hotmail.com, 50th Anniversary Public Reading of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence. When: April 4th 2017 - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Where: Portland Art Museum - April 4, 2017 is the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence. To commemorate this anniversary, Veterans for Peace Chapter 72 is hosting a public reading of the speech at the Portland Art Museum. Following the speech, we will discuss how militarism, racism, materialism and other issues addressed in his speech are still relevant today. PORTLAND--



What: Free Public Reading of Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence

Who: Veterans from US wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and others will read

When: April 4th 2017 - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Where: Portland Art Museum - Miller Gallery - Mark Building- 1119 SW Park Ave, Portland Oregon



In confronting the deeply rooted racism, militarism and materialism of the United States, Dr. King described the United States as the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Delivered to an overflow crowd at the Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967, Dr. King's challenge to engage in a radical revolution of values encountered ferocious opposition. Fifty years later, however, it is clear that his analysis and his call to action is as relevant now as it was then.



Today the United States has a multi-trillion dollar permanent war economy, the costliest deployment of weapons and military personnel in the world and at home a vast system of mass incarceration, a hideous homicide rate and endemic violence against women and LGBTQ people.



Today as a result of our society's virulent racism, people of color are subjected to unrelenting state violence through police brutality, police murder and massive incarceration rates, while suffering gross disparities in income, education, employment, military service, housing and health care.

Today materialism dominates our culture and our economy to the peril of all life on earth. It pollutes our values, our souls and the natural world.



Today we know that the struggle against sexism and patriarchy is intrinsically linked to overcoming racism, militarism, materialism and environmental catastrophe.



Multiple MLK public reading are happening across the US on this day.



SPONSORS

Veterans For Peace

Peace & Justice Works

Portland Art Museum

Iraq Veterans Against the War

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility



Veterans For Peace is an international organization made up of military veterans, military family members, and allies. We are dedicated to building a culture of peace, exposing the true costs of war, and healing the wounds of war.



Peace & Justice Works promotes nonviolent conflict resolution on local, national and international levels since 1992 in Portland, Oregon



The Portland Art Museum's mission is to engage and enrich diverse communities through the presentation, interpretation, and conservation of art and film.