newswire article reporting global 30.Mar.2017 07:23
imperialism & war | political theory

Slain SEAL's Father Calls for Expanded Investigation of Yemen Raid

author: Richard Sisk (02/28/17)
William Owens, father of slain Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens is calling for an additional investigation of Trump's botched Yemen raid that killed nine children and his son. This inquiry will try to determine if politics was involved in Trump's unwise choice to order the deadly Yemen raid.
"The military has three separate investigations underway of last month's Yemen raid but nothing of the scope called for by the father of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed in the first combat action personally authorized by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said Monday.

"I can only tell you what we're doing" in the way of looking into what happened on the Jan. 29 raid, said Capt. Jeff Davis, a Navy spokesman. He said the military is conducting an Article 15-6 fact-finding investigation by a senior officer of how the mission was carried out.

A separate aircraft mishap investigation is also underway on the loss of a Marine MV-22 Osprey, which had to be destroyed after a hard landing in which several members of the raid team were injured, Davis said.

A third investigation on civilian casualties from the raid is also underway, Davis said. According to the Pentagon, at least 14 civilians were killed in the mission, along with at least 16 militants.

The investigations do not deal with the planning of the mission, the decision-making process involved, or whether the operation was ordered in haste.

William Owens, father of Special Warfare Chief Petty Officer Owens, a member of Navy SEAL Team 6, said he wants a broader investigation to look into whether politics was involved in the decision to order the raid.

The elder Owens told the Miami Herald over the weekend that he had refused to meet with Trump during the ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware when his son's remains were returned.

"The government owes my son an investigation," he told the newspaper. "Don't hide behind my son's death to prevent an investigation."

"I'm sorry, I don't want to see him," Owens recalled telling a chaplain who had informed him that Trump was on his way from Washington. "I told them I don't want to meet the president."

The grieving father asked, "Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn't even barely a week into his administration? Why?"


 link to www.military.com


Green Liberty Party 2020 Presidential candidate Mark Paul Miller attempts to respectfully answer Mr. Owen's question;

Yes sir, Mr. Owens, politics was involved in Herr Donald Trump's decision to attack Yemen. My sincere condolences on the needless loss of your son's life and that of the nine children and others killed.

My personal theory is that Herr Trump attacked Yemen;

1) to appease the deep state military-industrial complex that he knows will try to unseat him if he doesn't shed some blood

2) to appease psychopathic allies Saudi Arabia and Israel to show them he isn't afraid to shed some Yemeni children's blood in the name of "war on terror".

3) testing the waters to see how far he can go with his violations. Severe narcissists like Herr Trump will always push boundaries to observe the reactions of their victims.

These are the top three reasons for Trump's deadly invasion in Yemen in my honest opinion. My experience as an anti-war (sometimes armchair) activist since GW Bush is that no matter what they say on the campaign trial, once elected they will use military force and spill blood.

Am hoping to be the exception to the rulers if elected, I Mark Paul Miller of the Green Liberty Party will not attack any other nations and would only use the military for self defense. The Yemen airstrike wouldn't have happened under my watch, ISIS would be handled by secret police interrogations and an amnesty program similar to Pres. Al-Assad of Syria. If elected as U.S. President I would also stop the U.S. government from supporting Saudi Arabia either financially or militarily and find a new friend in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria who are far more democratic and logical allies than the Saudi tyrants. The U.S. being allies with Saudi Arabia is like someone being friends with Ted Bundy or Charles Manson, not good for our mental health!

Just say HELL NO to Herr Donald Trump's bloodbath in Yemen! Please help the Owen's family by demanding a fair and unbiased investigation for political motivations in Trump's bloodbath in Yemen! What did nine children in Yemen ever do to us on 9/11? Though the Saudi government who helped finance the 9/11 hijackers remain our allies!? The bullshit Trump laid on here is so thick that even the Amish mafia will lose their lunch from the hideous stench! ; )

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion