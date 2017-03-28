feature article commentary portland metro human & civil rights | police / legal The Killing of Quanice Hayes by officer Andrew Hearst - AMA Press Statement For Immediate Release - March 22, 2017



The Grand Jury decision not to indict Portland Police Officer Andrew Hearst for the killing of 17-year-old teenager Quanice Hayes is like a recorder repeated over and over again especially when it comes to Black Lives.



The District Attorney and Grand Juries have never indicted a White Police Officer for killing or using excessive force against a Black person or Latino in the history of the City of Portland.



Whether Quanice Hayes was guilty or not of personal robbery it is not the responsibility of the Police Officer to act as Judge or Jury and carry out the sentence. read more>>