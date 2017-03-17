feature article reporting oregon & cascadia government | police / legal Four Arrested at Trump Protest in Olympia After Being Identified as Domestic Terrorists Four people at a Trump counter-demonstration in Olympia, WA were arrested after being identified as domestic terrorists by members the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division that had infiltrated the counter-demonstration.



About 200 Trump supporters and a like number of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Olympia, WA over the weekend to express support for and opposition to the policies of the Trump Administration. Four individuals demonstrating against Trump's policies were arrested after being identified as 'domestic terrorists' by members of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division that had infiltrated the anti-Trump demonstration. read more>>