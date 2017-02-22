feature article reporting portland metro anti-racism | police / legal The Murder of Quanice Hayes Hayes was gunned down by officer Andrew Hearst, gang member of the Portland Police Gestapo, (PPG) on Thursday morning February 9th 2017. Hayes was 17 years old and Black. Hearst is White. This racial police murder took place near NE 82nd Ave. and Handcock. More than a week after Hayes' murder, details remain sketchy. With no apparent video recordings and no [known] witnesses, the only account from that day has come from the Portland Police regime. Hayes was shot by Hearst at least three times. On the Sunday following Hayes' murder, about 100 people gathered for a vigil in the teen's honor. Mourners included his mother Venus Hayes, who spoke on her son's behave. On Thursday February 16th, one week after Hayes' murder, hundreds of people held a rally and march demanding justice for Hayes and his killer to be brought to justice. The rally began in the South Park blocks then marchers made their way through down town Portland. Because the march had been "unpermitted" (i.e. you don't need permission from the city to protest injustice), cops in riot gear armed with war weapons harassed the marchers for several hours. One person was reportedly arrested. read more>>