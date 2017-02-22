feature article united states environment | indigenous issues Climate Activist Ken Ward's Trial started today January 30, 2017-He needs our support! Ken Ward's trial began today January 30, 2017 in Skagit County WA.

Mr. Ward is at the front lines of courageous action to stop these pipelines. Please consider supporting him in any way you can.

Links on site to trial support, legal donations, food, interfaith

supports, and spread the word. http://www.shutitdown.today/pr_jan302016



On October 11, 2016, five brave climate activists, determined to act commensurately with the truth of unfolding climate cataclysm in the face of the failure of adequate policy, closed safety valves on the 5 pipelines carrying tar sands crude oil into the United States.



This act of climate disobedience shut down 15% of US crude oil imports for nearly a day - a display of the sorts of shifts that are necessary to avoid complete cataclysm. In this light, the five valve-turners are standing by their actions, saying that they are not only necessary, but morally and legally justified to avoid the catastrophic harm caused to humanity by unprecedented climactic disruption. read more>>