Robert Reich (on CNN): Berkeley Protesters Were 'Right Wing'

|
See Also
Chris Hedges, Robert Reich Agree That USA 3rd Party Is Needed
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/07/432859.shtml
Democrat Party: Alliance of Wealthy Whites + Low Income Ethnic Minorities
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433219.shtml
Establishment Candidate LOST, And You Protest THAT?!
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433700.shtml
Corporate Mass Media (CNN) Threatens Trump Administration
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434189.shtml
Democratic Party Attorneys Admit DNC Is Corrupt
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433214.shtml
Recognition Of 2016: Nixon-Level Corruption In DNC Means It's Time to Build A New Party
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/10/433499.shtml
The Progressive Movement Is A PR Front For Rich Democrats
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433691.shtml
UC Berkeley
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/02/434262.shtml
Not very much compared to 9/11. What does Professor Reich have to say about the gigantic 9/11 fraud?