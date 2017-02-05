resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 05.Feb.2017 02:01
media criticism | political theory

Robert Reich (on CNN): Berkeley Protesters Were 'Right Wing'

author: _
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoIeZhRt7vg

On CNN Thursday, UC Berkeley professor and former Democratic Secretary of Labor CNN guest Robert Reich suggested the anti-Trump riots on campus were actually a right-wing plot to delegitimize liberals.

"I was there for part of last night, and I know what I saw and those people were not Berkeley students," Reich said. "Those people were outside agitators. I have never seen them before."

"There's rumors that they actually were right-wingers. They were a part of a kind of group that was organized and ready to create the kind of tumult and danger you saw that forced the police to cancel the event," Reich insisted. "So Donald Trump, when he says Berkeley doesn't respect free speech rights, that's a complete distortion of the truth."

"You think it's a strategy by [Milo Yiannopoulos] or right-wingers?" asked host Don Lemon.

"I wouldn't bet against it," Reich said. "I saw these people. They all looked very- almost paramilitary. They were not from the campus. I don't want to say factually, but I've heard there was some relationship here between these people and the right-wing movement that is affiliated with Breitbart News."
contribute to this article


Normal People Don't Care About That "Berkeley" 05.Feb.2017 04:03
blues link

Anti-Trump riots carried out by so-called "right wingers" in order to discredit liberals? (Remember Robert Reich is just another "liberal" imperialist.) Well that's a plausible conspiracy.

Not very much compared to 9/11. What does Professor Reich have to say about the gigantic 9/11 fraud?

Reich knows they overreached blew it. 05.Feb.2017 05:11
.i. link

These rioters are the usual suspects that have been doing this for decades.

What has changed is this time they took the bait and elevated Milo's profile and book sales. (now #1 on Amazon's best seller list)


they can try and blame others but they have nobody to blame but themselves.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion