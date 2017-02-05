newswire article reposts united states media criticism | political theory Robert Reich (on CNN): Berkeley Protesters Were 'Right Wing' author: _ http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoIeZhRt7vg



On CNN Thursday, UC Berkeley professor and former Democratic Secretary of Labor CNN guest Robert Reich suggested the anti-Trump riots on campus were actually a right-wing plot to delegitimize liberals.



"I was there for part of last night, and I know what I saw and those people were not Berkeley students," Reich said. "Those people were outside agitators. I have never seen them before."



"There's rumors that they actually were right-wingers. They were a part of a kind of group that was organized and ready to create the kind of tumult and danger you saw that forced the police to cancel the event," Reich insisted. "So Donald Trump, when he says Berkeley doesn't respect free speech rights, that's a complete distortion of the truth."



"You think it's a strategy by [Milo Yiannopoulos] or right-wingers?" asked host Don Lemon.



"I wouldn't bet against it," Reich said. "I saw these people. They all looked very- almost paramilitary. They were not from the campus. I don't want to say factually, but I've heard there was some relationship here between these people and the right-wing movement that is affiliated with Breitbart News."





