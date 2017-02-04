Edinburgh March Against Trump's Muslim Ban



There were demonstrations against Donald Trump in Edinburgh and London today. As SACC (Scotland against Criminalising Communities) put it "Donald Trump wants to ban people from certain countries that happen to be majority Muslim - except for those with whom he has business dealings - from entering the USA. This is unconscionable and against the values America stands on. It is reminiscent of the demonizing of Jews in Hitler's Germany. We, decent human beings, will not stand for it. We are with our Muslim brothers and sisters. We will fight for them."



The Edinburgh protest started with an assembly at 1100 on the city's Royal Mile followed by a march at 1130 down the hill to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood. Outside the building which opened in 2004 the 500 or so activists listened with enthusiasm to many speakers including Mick Napier of Scottish Palestine Solidarity and Richard Haley of SACC (Scotland against Criminalising Communities). 20 photos of the day are included.



Media coverage of the demonstrations



Channel Four News at 1830 on Saturday did lead with Donald Trump and did cover the London demonstration showing the large crowd outside the US Embassy. There were also interviews with protestors outside Downing Street including one with Azad Ali who is a spokesman for the Islamic Forum of Europe.



Regular viewers of RT (Russia Today) will have noticed that any criticism of Trump and his policies have been rather muted. The 1800 news bulletin only had a glimpse of the London demonstration while commentators `Lionel` (real name Michael William Lebron, an American radio and television personality) said he was `shocked` by the negative coverage of Trump and his polices while American comedian Tim Young opined that the negative coverage of Trump by the so-called liberal media was in bad taste.



Al Jazeera's bulletin at 1900 led with massive anti-corruption protests in Romania. Later in the bulletin there was coverage of anti-Trump protests in Paris and in Australia (in Sydney, Melbourne Canberra, Newcastle and Hobart). The London protest was covered in some detail and the petition urging that Trump's coming state visit to Britain be postponed or cancelled was touched on. It currently has two million signatures on it. The `Listening Post` presented by Canadian journalist Richard Gizbert dealt with the Trump's cavalier treatment of the US media.





