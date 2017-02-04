resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 04.Feb.2017 13:00
actions & protests | anti-racism

Edinburgh March Against Trump's Muslim Ban

author: Paul O'Hanlon        e-mail:e-mail: o_hanlon@hotmail.com
This is a report with 20 photos of the Edinburgh, Scotland protest against President Trump's banning people from certain countries that happen to be majority Muslim.
Edinburgh March Against Trump's Muslim Ban

There were demonstrations against Donald Trump in Edinburgh and London today. As SACC (Scotland against Criminalising Communities) put it "Donald Trump wants to ban people from certain countries that happen to be majority Muslim - except for those with whom he has business dealings - from entering the USA. This is unconscionable and against the values America stands on. It is reminiscent of the demonizing of Jews in Hitler's Germany. We, decent human beings, will not stand for it. We are with our Muslim brothers and sisters. We will fight for them."

The Edinburgh protest started with an assembly at 1100 on the city's Royal Mile followed by a march at 1130 down the hill to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood. Outside the building which opened in 2004 the 500 or so activists listened with enthusiasm to many speakers including Mick Napier of Scottish Palestine Solidarity and Richard Haley of SACC (Scotland against Criminalising Communities). 20 photos of the day are included.

Media coverage of the demonstrations

Channel Four News at 1830 on Saturday did lead with Donald Trump and did cover the London demonstration showing the large crowd outside the US Embassy. There were also interviews with protestors outside Downing Street including one with Azad Ali who is a spokesman for the Islamic Forum of Europe.

Regular viewers of RT (Russia Today) will have noticed that any criticism of Trump and his policies have been rather muted. The 1800 news bulletin only had a glimpse of the London demonstration while commentators `Lionel` (real name Michael William Lebron, an American radio and television personality) said he was `shocked` by the negative coverage of Trump and his polices while American comedian Tim Young opined that the negative coverage of Trump by the so-called liberal media was in bad taste.

Al Jazeera's bulletin at 1900 led with massive anti-corruption protests in Romania. Later in the bulletin there was coverage of anti-Trump protests in Paris and in Australia (in Sydney, Melbourne Canberra, Newcastle and Hobart). The London protest was covered in some detail and the petition urging that Trump's coming state visit to Britain be postponed or cancelled was touched on. It currently has two million signatures on it. The `Listening Post` presented by Canadian journalist Richard Gizbert dealt with the Trump's cavalier treatment of the US media.


Links to media reports

1/The BBC website gave a link to a report in the London Evening Standard.  link to www.standard.co.uk


2/The Sunday Herald has this report on the Edinburgh protest : link to www.heraldscotland.com


3/Al Jazeera has these photos from the London demo - Solidarity and British humour at London anti-Trump demo: link to www.aljazeera.com


4/Reports of Australian protests: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-australia-idUSKBN15J07S


5/More photos from the London demonstration:  https://twitter.com/i/moments/827899408788385794

address: address: Edinburgh, Scotland

contribute to this article


Who Protested The Murder Of MidEast Families? ME! Now Let Their Fathers IN!!! 04.Feb.2017 20:11
blues link

YOU bombed them YOU keep them.

I was out on the street demanding that they not be bombed and killed. Now you demand that their widower fathers be allowed into our nation to exact revenge.

What is your New World Order agenda anyway?

We all must die. For you.

Because you are nuclear neocons pretending to be anarchists. Too bad if we must die.

Wow 04.Feb.2017 21:33
Joe Anybody iam@joeanybody.com link

As the world turns (burns)
I still have compassion for the masses

Have Compassion For the Masses? 04.Feb.2017 21:57
blues link

Maybe, like, stop bombing them?

Maybe Stop Sending In CIA Mercenaries 04.Feb.2017 22:07
blues link

To REMOVE their free healthcare, education, homes, food, etc., that Gaddafi provided.

If that is compassion, you can shove it where the sun don't shine.

agreed 04.Feb.2017 23:44
JA link

stop bombing them - I agree

JA  Obama bombed browns for 8 years, and Bush before that 05.Feb.2017 02:04
_ link

just a reminder.

(Trump has only even been in office, for a few weeks. They / we have had 16 STRAIGHT YEARS to protest.)

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion