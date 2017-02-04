newswire article reporting united states human & civil rights | police / legal Take Action Against the JBLM Force Protection Division and Stop Their Crimes. author: OPMR-CAC The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division has a long history of violating the rights of the American people. The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division is violating your civil rights to this very day. Here is how you can take action to stop their illegal activity and *Rise Up* against the Fascist State. Like many living here in the Pacific Northwest, we feel a concern for our community, the natural environment, and the civil rights of our families, friends, neighbors, and others living here. We stand up for what we believe in and we join others in protesting the militarization of our ports, the transportation of dangerous chemicals by rail through our towns, the gentrification of our communities, and the abuse of our citizens by police and other government agencies. Some might call us community advocates, others call us activists or even anarchists, but Joint Base Lewis-McChord calls us TERRORISTS.



For many years now the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division has been illegally collecting information about citizens here in the Pacific Northwest, adding our names to antiterrorism databases, and illegally disseminating information about non-DOD-affiliated civilians in their daily bulletin. Although many of us joined in a lawsuit demanding the cessation of the illegal practices of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division, those illegal activities continue to this very day, and their illegal activity is only getting worse the longer they are allowed to get away with their crimes.



According to our lawsuit [Panagacos v. Towery - https://aclu-wa.org/cases/panagacos-v-towery] Thomas Rudd, head of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division, directed his employees to identify Washington and Oregon residents opposed to military activities in order to facilitate the arrest of these people without probable cause. Thomas Rudd instructed these employees to infiltrate and report on meetings, demonstrations, and private personal events and relationships of individuals in our communities, so that civilian law enforcement agencies would be able to arrest, follow, cite, detain, harass, and compile and transmit dossiers that would facilitate disruption of the local protests and demonstrations - even though those events are protected by the First Amendment.



When this illegal activity came to light, the Army personnel in question were order to stop their activity, and Thomas Rudd, the supervisor in charge of this illegal activity was reprimanded. However, in a legal deposition in 2014, Thomas Rudd admitted "that he continued to anonymously spy on email listservs of political activists" even after being reprimanded and instructed to cease his illegal activities. Thomas Rudd and his deputy Daniel Vessels continue their illegal activity and spying on American citizens to this very day - 2017.



A year ago, on January 27, 2016 the National Lawyers Guild submitted a brief [ http://www.peoplevtowery.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Panagacos_Amicus_Brief.pdf] in support of the lawsuit against Thomas Rudd.



Recently, the complete Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division email distribution list was published online. A copy is available on Github or through alt.anonymous.messages.



We ask that you contact the people on that list and make them aware of illegal activity being committed by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division.



We ask that you contact the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division and demand that they stop their illegal activity.



You can contact them here:

Thomas Rudd, Protection Division Chief, DES, 253-966-6914, 253-307-0185 (cell), thomas.r.rudd.civ@mail.mil

Daniel Vessels, JBLM AT Officer and Deputy Protection Div Chief Office 253-966-7319, Blackberry 253-320-0271, daniel.l.vessels.civ@mail.mil

Both of these men are supervised by Matthew Toth, who can be contacted here: https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=card&sp=109607&s=957&dep=*DoD&sc=29



If you are on the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division email distribution list, we ask that you investigate their illegal activity on your own, and decide whether you want to continue to be associated with Thomas Rudd and Daniel Vessels, and the continued unlawful activities of these evil men. Remember, if you are associated with their illegal activities, you too may be held responsible for participating in their crimes.



Finally, let us be very clear that we are not asking you to violate any law or regulation yourself, rather we are asking that you take note of illegal activity on Joint Base Lewis-McChord and demand that it be brought to an immediate end. Demand the complete closure of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division, and that Thomas Rudd and Daniel Vessels be fired from their government jobs.



If you have friends on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, ask them to keep an eye out for illegal activities of the Force Protection Division and let us know what they are doing. Help gather more proof of on-going illegal activity by Thomas Rudd and Daniel Vessels. Gather every piece of information that you can about the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division's current illegal activities. Show every time where they are still violating law, regulation, and policy. Send copies of any information that you develop to our lawsuit's Lead Attorney Larry Hildes 360-599-4339 / LHildes@earthlink.net or Amicus co-author Attorney Heidi Boghosian 917-239-4999 / heidiboghosian@gmail.com





*Rise Up* against the Fascist State.



