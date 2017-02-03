resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
03.Feb.2017 12:37
human & civil rights | police / legal

To fbi assassins, their friends and media

author: geral
This report seeks to highlight the sickness of the fbi and those who serve or fear them .
Geral Sosbee
Geral Sosbee
To:
Controlled media, all operatives and fbi assassins, culpable federal magistrate judges, all in congress, University of Texas Police Bleier and Wilson & Chancellor, USPI Knipfing & his half wit sidekick who is A & D Texas DPS cop Rodriguez, infamous fool Defective Detective Posada, Librarians like Hedgecock who knowingly assist fbi in covert operations against me and all others who seek to harm me and my wife...

Your names or dirty characters are recorded in my reports, in "My Story In Detail " , in fbi's own records and in my thousands of posts online. I even photograph (and post)some fbi operative/assassins as they assault me in malls, Libraries, movies, etc.

The eternal shame on each of you resonates throughout history for all to see as examples of the degeneration of mankind. You, by your inhumane deeds that I chronicle, also assault people of good will everywhere by revealing your mindless and Godless nature as reflected in your criminal behavior in service to fbi's own murderers.

Finally the human monsters of fbi with your assistance have doomed the USA.

Their own thugs ironically record part of my legacy as one who always strove to correct injustices wherever I find them, especially in the sick minds of fbi/cia and their supporters globally:


 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/lettersept12.html


 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/letterdec10.html
&#65279;

homepage: homepage: http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
phone: phone: (956) 509-1454
address: address: USA

