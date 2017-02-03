feature article reporting united states actions & protests | environment VIDEO: Tar Sands Valve-Turners - Five Climate Activists Speak in Portland Oregon 11.16.16 Five activists, three supporters and one documentary filmmaker are being prosecuted for taking direct action to avert climate cataclysm on October 11, 2016 by (safely) closing safety valves on the 5 pipelines carrying tar sands crude oil into the United States (charges against the filmmaker were dropped)



Tar Sands Valve-Turners spoke in Portland Oregon

Here is the video recording from 11.16.16 - filmed in Portland

https://youtu.be/u3jSglGtnZ4 (1 hour 32 min video) read more>>