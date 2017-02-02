resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 02.Feb.2017 12:52
actions & protests | environment

VIDEO: Tar Sands Valve-Turners - Five Climate Activists Speak in Portland Oregon 11.16.16

author: Joe Anybody        e-mail:e-mail: iam@joeanybody.com
Five activists, three supporters and one documentary filmmaker are being prosecuted for taking direct action to avert climate cataclysm on October 11, 2016 by (safely) closing safety valves on the 5 pipelines carrying tar sands crude oil into the United States (charges against the filmmaker were dropped)

Previous Information:
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434239.shtml
Tar Sands Valve-Turners spoke in Portland Oregon

Here is the video recording from 11.16.16 - filmed in Portland

 https://youtu.be/u3jSglGtnZ4 (1 hour 32 min video)

On October 11, 2016, five brave climate activists, determined to act commensurately with the truth of unfolding climate cataclysm in the face of the failure of adequate policy, closed safety valves on the 5 pipelines carrying tar sands crude oil into the United States.

This act of climate disobedience shut down 15% of US crude oil imports for nearly a day - a display of the sorts of shifts that are necessary to avoid complete cataclysm. In this light, the five valve-turners are standing by their actions, saying that they are not only necessary, but morally and legally justified to avoid the catastrophic harm caused to humanity by unprecedented climactic disruption.

Five activists, three supporters and one documentary filmmaker are being prosecuted for taking direct action to avert climate cataclysm on October 11, 2016. (charges against the filmmaker were dropped)

The first of these, Ken Ward, stood trial on January 30th in Skagit County, Washington.

 http://www.shutitdown.today/liveupdates

2/2/16 Ken Ward update ****
In a resounding recognition of the threat of climate change, a Skagit County jury has refused to convict Ken Ward of two felony counts stemming from an act of civil disobedience in October of last year. After more than five hours of deliberation Ward's three day trial ended in a hung jury, with at least one juror refusing to convict.  https://www.facebook.com/climatedirectaction/

homepage: homepage: http://www.joeanybody.com

PDX 02.Feb.2017 15:53
Flyer link

Tar Sands Valve Turners

