UC Berkeley

Trump may be much too authoritarian.
But Trump is not really racist at all.
.
You should feel ashamed of yourself insisting on what decisions I may have.
I think for myself, and draw my own lines, thank you!
Snowflake reporting here:
Chicago Review of Books took a stand against Milo awhile back. Simon & Schuster gave Milo a huge chunk for money for his hate speech book. Chicago Review of Books said they would not review or discuss any Simon & Schuster books or authors. They drew a line in the sand against hate speech, white supremacists, etc.
Like the folk who are cancelling their Tesla orders because Elon Musk is working with Trump.
Also, search for news about the shooting at the UW/Seattle a few days ago. Milo was schedule to speak. An anti-Milo person was shot by a pro-Milo person. Milo's stirring up trouble where ever he goes.
Latest reports say it's trump agitators who are calling for violence. Rremember the 'rape Melania" sign held by pro-trump man in NYC who was trying to stir trouble.
Lines are now drawn. The only decision you have left is which side are you on?