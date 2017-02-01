Police Vs. Civilian Deaths for Jan. 2017

|
So at the end of January, I've decided to revisit this issue to see what deaths have taken place in [just] in the first month of 2017. According to Killed By Police, as of Jan. 31st, cops were responsible for 103 civilian homicides in the country. Comparably, 13 police deaths have been recorded for the month of January. About half of those are homicides, with the rest being accidents and illnesses. This includes a Tribal cop in OK, and a female cop in FL. So far, no police dog deaths have been recorded.
The point to take away is, being a cop is safer than most people have been lead to believe. In fact, as much of a security/deep-state fanatic as he was, under Obama's watch police homicides have actually been at an all time low since the 1980's (when Reagan, another "law and order" president occupied the White House). Even accounting for high-profile killings, the number of pigs who die in the line of duty each year is minuscule. By comparison, the number of civilians killed by police each year is at epidemic levels. If such high homicide rates by police regimes had occurred in any other nation, we would be calling them exactly what they are: DEATH SQUADS.
every time you _give_ cops the illusion that they ARE NOT civilians with your implied "police deaths" vs "civilian deaths" rhetorical juxtaposition,
you're legitimizing their OWN delusion of grandeur that they are 'not civilian' i.e. not One Of Us, not subject to 'regular civilian' laws or parameters of behavior.
Cops are civilians just like the rest of us. They are most definitely not (except in some of their diseased little minds) uniformed military personnel, or otherwise 'separate' from the civilian population. Posse comitatus act, for example is one of the federal laws intended to prevent 'non-civilian' law enforcement from roaming our streets.
Lesson learned: Don't give cops even a rhetorical benefit-of-doubt that they are somehow 'not civilians'.
Now on to the important stuff.
OD is likely a birddoggin' provocateur right here on PDX IMC.
He's been posting his Kill A Cop For Mommy http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml [<--- Here view user comment to learn more about 'OD'] articles to Portland Indymedia lately;
also claims he "doesn't absolutely need" Indymedia 'cause he's "got his own blog".
But let's take a closer look at who 'OD' really is...
_____________________________________________________
OD is a male Misogynist who (ironically...? Or, just ***kin' CREEPILY) posted his "Women's March" photo article http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434174.shtml
Which is pretty damned creepy, considering :
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525
[quote] "The dirty bitch"
[quote] "racist dirty bitch"
OD advocates Targeted Violence (against free citizens, and against police both black and white).
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml
[quote] "These goddamned pigs"
[quote] "race-traitors"
[quote] "Black cops should watch their backs - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."
OD instigates and encourages direct Violent Threats.
[quote] "stay vigilant and ARMED! Lock and load..."
[quote] "you all can expect MORE of this over the next four years! Better stay inside... "
OD is a Race Baiter.
QUOTE, 'OD':
---
"You Trumptards are the worse [sic]"
---
"Trumptards" ....
and finally,
OD is an ableist who insults, dehumanizes and marginalizes all developmentally disabled persons
with constant spewing of "-tard" attached to the end of words.
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449873
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449885
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449893