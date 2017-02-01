resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary united states 01.Feb.2017 18:03
human & civil rights | police / legal

Police Vs. Civilian Deaths for Jan. 2017

author: OD
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the total number of police deaths for all of 2016, compared to total number of people killed by police. By the end of last year, there were 1151 civilian homicides attributed to police terrorists. By contrast, 140 "official" police deaths were recorded for the same period. The word official is in quotes because police regimes typically don't report cop suicides. Too shameful, one might guess. And that 140 figure also includes K9s and correctional guards(i.e. not actual cops). Non-direct duty deaths were also included - so accidents, illnesses, etc.
So at the end of January, I've decided to revisit this issue to see what deaths have taken place in [just] in the first month of 2017. According to Killed By Police, as of Jan. 31st, cops were responsible for 103 civilian homicides in the country. Comparably, 13 police deaths have been recorded for the month of January. About half of those are homicides, with the rest being accidents and illnesses. This includes a Tribal cop in OK, and a female cop in FL. So far, no police dog deaths have been recorded.

The point to take away is, being a cop is safer than most people have been lead to believe. In fact, as much of a security/deep-state fanatic as he was, under Obama's watch police homicides have actually been at an all time low since the 1980's (when Reagan, another "law and order" president occupied the White House). Even accounting for high-profile killings, the number of pigs who die in the line of duty each year is minuscule. By comparison, the number of civilians killed by police each year is at epidemic levels. If such high homicide rates by police regimes had occurred in any other nation, we would be calling them exactly what they are: DEATH SQUADS.

homepage: homepage: http://officerdowntp.blogspot.com/2017/01/police-vs-civilian-deaths-for-jan-2017.html

police ARE Civilians, and 'OD' is Misogynist, Racist Violence provocateur 01.Feb.2017 20:41
_ link

yeah Dumbass 

every time you _give_ cops the illusion that they ARE NOT civilians with your implied "police deaths" vs "civilian deaths" rhetorical juxtaposition,

you're legitimizing their OWN delusion of grandeur that they are 'not civilian' i.e. not One Of Us, not subject to 'regular civilian' laws or parameters of behavior.

Cops are civilians just like the rest of us. They are most definitely not (except in some of their diseased little minds) uniformed military personnel, or otherwise 'separate' from the civilian population. Posse comitatus act, for example is one of the federal laws intended to prevent 'non-civilian' law enforcement from roaming our streets.

Lesson learned: Don't give cops even a rhetorical benefit-of-doubt that they are somehow 'not civilians'.



Now on to the important stuff.


OD is likely a birddoggin' provocateur right here on PDX IMC.

He's been posting his Kill A Cop For Mommy  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml [<--- Here view user comment to learn more about 'OD'] articles to Portland Indymedia lately;

also claims he "doesn't absolutely need" Indymedia 'cause he's "got his own blog".


But let's take a closer look at who 'OD' really is...
_____________________________________________________


OD is a male Misogynist who (ironically...? Or, just ***kin' CREEPILY) posted his "Women's March" photo article  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434174.shtml

Which is pretty damned creepy, considering :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525
[quote] "The dirty bitch"
[quote] "racist dirty bitch"


OD advocates Targeted Violence (against free citizens, and against police both black and white).

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml
[quote] "These goddamned pigs"
[quote] "race-traitors"
[quote] "Black cops should watch their backs - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."


OD instigates and encourages direct Violent Threats.

[quote] "stay vigilant and ARMED! Lock and load..."
[quote] "you all can expect MORE of this over the next four years! Better stay inside... "


OD is a Race Baiter.


QUOTE, 'OD':
---
"You Trumptards are the worse [sic]"
---

"Trumptards" ....

and finally,

OD is an ableist who insults, dehumanizes and marginalizes all developmentally disabled persons
with constant spewing of "-tard" attached to the end of words.

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449873
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449885
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449893

erasmus 02.Feb.2017 12:52
homicides or killings? link

Hold on there...Are you saying that's the total number of people cops have killed or killings you have "defined" as homicides. Reality is that there are violent SOB's in our society that do murderous shit and oftentimes find themselves getting shot by cops as a result. People commit suicide by cop and they do stupid stuff in order to play martyr. What percentage of those cops killings fall under those categories as opposed to trigger happy cop who fly off the handle and summarily execute someone I don't know. You'd have to study on a case by case basis and come up with some statistics. Have you done that OD? Are you planning on doing the research?

Police HOMICIDES 02.Feb.2017 22:01
OD link

Most civilians killed by cops in this country are in fact HOMICIDE victims. As previously stated, police are safer now than ever. The notion that cops face imminent danger from so-called "violent criminals" is largely mythological and grossly over-sensationalized. Perhaps a small fraction of civilian deaths due to police can be attributed to "armed violent criminals", but even in these cases police typically serve as judge/jury/executioner. Paperwork is easily fabricated and of course cops LIE. Weapons, drugs, other evidence planted to demonize shooting victims. DA's are expected to back suspect cops. As for your "suicide-by-cop" analogy.. this is also largely a MYTH.

http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2014/08/suicide_by_cop_the_dangerous_term_that_stops_us_from_asking_hard_questions.html

