newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia government The Scariest Part author: they're not like me at all The scaeiest part of all this is that one has to ask the question: is this really what so much of the population thinks, despite the stress of the times? 'Capitans of Indusry' running government? Wasn't it bad enough with simple thieves? It's no wonder thinkers are drawing parallels to Fascism. Despite any excuses or reasoning one can use, the bigotry is disgustingly ugly on both sides, particulaely when one has the models of the 20s abd 30s before them.

Mirror, mirror, on the wall...It ain't no fairy tale, and like fairy tales and other fables where one can draw parallels to real iife, let's hope we learn the moral from it.

It has one (a moral), you know, all the way back to the Magna Carta...

Winston Churchill said that, "The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter."

Be scared that, in his cynicism, Winston may have been correct.

