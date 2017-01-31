USA Converted Into A Nation of Criminals

USA's Abundance of Criminals Courtesy of fbi





Update Diary Entry: Fbi resumes vandalism of my car and sends neighbors to harass me night & day.McAllen Texas Police Reports # 17-7503; 2016-85424; 16-42167; all fbi crimes against me are ordered by a corrupt federal magistrate judge (fmj)who is a defacto fbi operative and psychopath. I believe that I met the traitorous, lunatic fmj when I was admitted to that bar last year in Brownsville, Texas. He is quite the criminal and is more to fear than a murderer (Cicero).



These crimes have occurred for thirty years, and are painful for me & my wife. She is my little Trooper who gives me big strength.



DEW attacks continue uninterrupted for 16 years, 24/7/365.

http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/hightechassau.html



Fbi gives neighbors, police, doctors et al. permission to commit crimes against me, my wife and property.



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/mystory.html



No criminal record ever, even as I prove extreme crimes against us:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/nocriminalrecord.html﻿