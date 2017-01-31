Latest Chemtrail Design

A beautiful clear morning not a cloud in the sky then the little white jets with zero markings show up and begin spraying their usual long lines of chemicals and poison on an unsuspecting world. But VOILA! The long trails disappear quickly and morph into nice, friendly little "Cirrus" looking clouds. Not too strange and scary looking. Most people would never really do a double take. But I personally observed the entire process today and I can assure you those clouds are 100% man-made. Have a nice day.