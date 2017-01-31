resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary united states 31.Jan.2017 13:00
health | technology

Latest Chemtrail Design

author: rodentia citizen
They don't even look like chemtrails BUT THEY ARE
A beautiful clear morning not a cloud in the sky then the little white jets with zero markings show up and begin spraying their usual long lines of chemicals and poison on an unsuspecting world. But VOILA! The long trails disappear quickly and morph into nice, friendly little "Cirrus" looking clouds. Not too strange and scary looking. Most people would never really do a double take. But I personally observed the entire process today and I can assure you those clouds are 100% man-made. Have a nice day.

chem=H20 31.Jan.2017 21:14
.i. link

vapor trails..

