newswire article reporting united states government | police / legal Help Support the Lawsuit Against the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division author: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Oral arguments in the lawsuit against the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division are scheduled for April 7 2017 at 9:30 AM. You can support our fight against the on-going illegal activity at Joint Base Lewis-McChord by gathering information and sending it to the Plaintiffs' Attorneys. Are you aware of the on-going illegal activity by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division? The Division Chief Thomas R. Rudd, and his deputy Daniel L. Vessels are illegally collecting and disseminating information about YOU! Help us put an end to the many years of criminal activity and violation of our civil rights by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division.



Oral arguments in the lawsuit against the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division are scheduled for April 7 2017 at 9:30 AM in the Federal Courthouse in Seattle 7th Floor Courtroom 2.



Help gather more proof of on-going illegal activity by these evil men. Gather every piece of information that you can about the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division's current illegal activities. Show every time where they are still violating law, regulation, and policy. Send copies of any information that you develop to Plaintiffs' Lead Attorney Larry Hildes 360-599-4339 / LHildes@earthlink.net or Amicus co-author Attorney Heidi Boghosian 917-239-4999 / heidiboghosian@gmail.com



Continue to report wrong-doing by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division to the base Provost Marshall through their on-line reporting system https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=card&sp=109607&s=957&dep=*DoD&sc=29 and to the base Commander https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=card&s=957&sp=121425&dep=*DoD through the same system.



Don't let them claim they that they didn't know what Thomas Rudd and Daniel Vessels are doing. If you ask for a reply and don't receive one, report this to Attorneys Hildes and Boghosian as well; it shows a general disregard for, or approval of, the ongoing illegal activities by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division.







*Rise Up* against the Fascist State.

Let us hear from you if you want to join the fight against the many years of illegal activity by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division. contribute to this article add comment to discussion