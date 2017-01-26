newswire article announcements portland metro actions & protests | anti-racism Two Rallies This Weekend author: OD There will be two marches/rallies this Saturday January 28th. Show resistance against Trump. Show resistance against police terrorism. Show solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the water protectors of Standing Rock! Sat. 1/28/2017: MARCH FOR JUSTICE - The Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform hosts a march to unite people in Portland's North, Northeast and Southeast neighborhoods on the seventh anniversary of Aaron Campbell's shooting by Portland Police. Starts at 10am at NE Martin Luther King Jr. & NE Holladay.



Sat. 1/28/2017: RALLY FOR STANDING ROCK - A rally to speak out against Trump, who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes (and tens of millions of more votes, if you count those who voted Green/Libertarian/Third party), and his executive order to move forward with the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. Get info on what's next for the resistance, show solidarity with those camping at Standing Rock, and make your disapproval loud and visible.

Starts at noon at Pioneer Square.



http://www.portlandmercury.com/events/18813880/in-the-spirit-of-standing-rock-rally