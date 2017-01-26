Really, Mr. Trump - you should THANK Chelsea Manning...

If this low-level, clearly troubled analyst had not been given inexplicably unfettered access to US diplomatic email traffic, our war crimes might never have been exposed to public scrutiny, and culprits such as Hillary might never have felt the need to resort to private email servers to hide Machiavellian misdeeds, plots and schemes concocted on her behalf, and YOU might not have had this issue to campaign upon! (see link to www.blacklistednews.com).