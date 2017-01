newswire article reporting united states economic justice | legacies Portland Indymedia Jan 2014 vs Jan 2017, NAFTA and Trump author: _ Ironic isn't it?



( this was a Feb 2014 center column PDX IMC feature )



Friday, January 31, 2014

Video: Jan. 31 Inter-Continental Day of Action against the TPP & Corporate Globalization

No more NAFTA— 20 Years is Enough!

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2014/02/426454.shtml



This is a call to action for communities throughout Mexico, Canada and the United States to join together on January 31, 2014, and say "ENOUGH!" to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the pending Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and other corporate "trade" deals. vs today, 2017 :



Trump To Sign Executive Order On Plan To Renegotiate NAFTA With Mexico, Canada

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434167.shtml



( + more references, recent Trump-NAFTA stories linked in comments below ^ article ) contribute to this article add comment to discussion