Video: J20 Protest in Portland Oregon 3 to 6 PM

J20 Protest in Portland Oregon 3 to 6 PM

Pioneer Square and marching to Waterfront



This is video footage from the J20 protest in PDX Portland, Ore.

https://youtu.be/14cva-lJAwk (53 min video)



The protest started on Jan 20th in Pioneer Square.

I followed it up until around 6:00 PM (The protest continued for a few more hours) The Burnside bridge pepperspray footage is in the last 1/4 of the video read more>>