feature article announcements portland metro actions & protests | community building March for Justice and Equality - Portland Oregon Jan 28th ACTION: Saturday January 28, 2017 - Portland Oregon

March for Justice and Equality

"Advancing Justice and Equality for All Through the Strength to Love"



On Saturday, January 28, 2017 the Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform will hold a March for Justice and Equality to bring together people from North, Northeast and Southeast Portland and elsewhere.



Gather at 10:00 AM at the Martin Luther King Jr

statue at to 1000 block of NE MLK Blvd (at Holladay St), followed by a march to Maranatha Church. At 11:45 AM join a rally at the church (4222 NE 12th). [...] read more>>