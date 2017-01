More Hypocrites for Trump: "Bikers For Trump" drape themselves in the flag, but ride Japanese motorcycles. Their original patch was a ripoff of the Hell's Angels famous winged skull design. Their lawyers put an end to that copyright infringement and now the patch sports a Harley Chopper. But there's no doubt about it. Most of them ride rice burners. Check out this guy on a Yamaha. It's so appropriate somehow.