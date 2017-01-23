Video: J20 Protest in Portland Oregon 3 to 6 PM

|
This is video footage from the J20 protest in PDX Portland, Ore.
https://youtu.be/14cva-lJAwk (53 min video)
The protest started on Jan 20th in Pioneer Square.
I followed it up until around 6:00 PM
(The protest continued for a few more hours)
The Burnside bridge pepperspray footage is in the last 1/4 of the video
LINKS to out-take clips:
Sheriffs Spray Chemicals on Portland J20 Protesters on Burnside Bridge
https://youtu.be/amP7kR-dKSo
1 min out-take Sheriffs Spray Chemicals on J20 Protesters - Portland
https://youtu.be/VjbQMmc_RT8
J20 It's Just A Camera - Police Block Morrison Bridge in Portland Oregon
https://youtu.be/66z3spVXmFE
J20 - Portland Cop with No ID - Mr. Officer No Name 2017
https://youtu.be/lgmOEwO4iOc
Outed Pervert in Pioneer Courtyard Square Runs Away - Portland Oregon J20
https://youtu.be/FWP02NhSRyw
Videos posted on http://Portland.Indymedia.org