Video: J20 Protest in Portland Oregon 3 to 6 PM

This is video footage from the J20 protest in PDX Portland, Ore.

https://youtu.be/14cva-lJAwk (53 min video)



The protest started on Jan 20th in Pioneer Square.

I followed it up until around 6:00 PM

(The protest continued for a few more hours)



The Burnside bridge pepperspray footage is in the last 1/4 of the video



LINKS to out-take clips:

Sheriffs Spray Chemicals on Portland J20 Protesters on Burnside Bridge

https://youtu.be/amP7kR-dKSo



1 min out-take Sheriffs Spray Chemicals on J20 Protesters - Portland

https://youtu.be/VjbQMmc_RT8



J20 It's Just A Camera - Police Block Morrison Bridge in Portland Oregon

https://youtu.be/66z3spVXmFE





J20 - Portland Cop with No ID - Mr. Officer No Name 2017

https://youtu.be/lgmOEwO4iOc



Outed Pervert in Pioneer Courtyard Square Runs Away - Portland Oregon J20

https://youtu.be/FWP02NhSRyw



Videos posted on http://Portland.Indymedia.org