newswire article announcements global 23.Jan.2017 09:00
government | human & civil rights

who, what, when, where, why, how

author: geral        e-mail:e-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com
This report presents a dark view of the future of mankind at the hands of world intelligence services.
SOSBEE vs. f b i
SOSBEE vs. f b i
who, what, when, where, why, how?

Submitted by gsosbee on Mon, 2017-01-23 11:47


_Who_What_When_Where_Why_How

The aggressive & homicidal world intelligence community, spearheaded by fbi/cia/nsa/nsc/mossad,SS,Surte, et al.

World Inhumane Domination at Any Cost

Now and forever

On Earth & Space and in the minds and hearts of humans everywhere

To Shape the Destiny Of The Human Species And To Control Human Beings Once And For

All fbi/cia secrets:  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/12/433970.shtml

____________________________

Through 1)wars (including the fraudulent war on terror), regional conflicts, mass murder, torture and the threat of same, imprisonment, assassinations

2)conventional, nuclear, high tech weaponry such as Directed Energy Weaponry (DEW), Extremely Low Frequency Sound Waves (ELF), Microwave Assaults, Extreme sleep deprivation, other invisible bullets  http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/2016/01/the-invisible-bullets-o...

3)imprisonment in one's own body and home, elaborate and painful psychological operations ('psyops', including gaslighting) intended to drive the victim insane

4)manipulation of civil and criminal *laws at will and illegal stings to capture innocent activists, torture and mind control, threats from police, military intelligence, medical doctors, dentists, USPI, etc:  http://austin.indymedia.org/article/2017/01/14/often-all-society-corrupt...

So that the fbi and others who are sworn to serve the people are in fact the most dangerous criminals and psychopaths in all of society; they often resemble the living dead:  http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/statement.html

*  https://www.academia.edu/9458784/Evidence_of_a_new_unheralded_illegal_qu...

The control of world main street media by the intelligence community is required and is underway:  http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/noticetomedia.html

As happened in Nazi Germany, the fbi/cia/police and company generally must hide, cover up, or otherwise 'explain away' their atrocities with the assistance of the controlled media, the evil judges in courts and the slovenly & corrupt congress; the general population are also turned into thugs and assassins against selected Targets en queue.

When all of the suffering and deaths from fbi/cia operations over the past century are made known, the Nazi crimes will appear a miniscule in comparison.

I have documented by personal experience all of the items referenced in this report in thousands of posts online. See my sworn affidavits 2017 & 2014, and see my papers at academia.edu.

The world is a veritable battlefield and no one can escape from the outrageous assaults and threats; the high culture and ruling class benefit most from the ongoing crimes against humanity and they of all others support and defend the fbi/cia in their onslaught.

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part4-worldinabo.html

Thank you and may Providence give aid, comfort, and blessings to all who suffer and die under the murderous oppression of the fbi/cia and company globally.

Nuremberg:  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2008/11/382350.shtml?discuss
.
homepage: homepage: http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
phone: phone: na
address: address: usa

Correct link to invisible bullets 23.Jan.2017 09:34
geral gsosbee@gmail.com link

Invisible bullets link:

 http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/2016/01/the-invisible-bullets-of-fbi-company.html?m=1

http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
USA

Austin Indymedia link corrected 23.Jan.2017 14:03
geral gsosbee@gmail.com link

correct link on corrupt all of society:

 http://austin.indymedia.org/article/2017/01/14/often-all-society-corrupted-groupthink

http://wwww.sosbeevfbi.com
na
usa
SOSBEE vs. f b i
SOSBEE vs. f b i

correct link to affidavits 23.Jan.2017 14:33
geral gsosbee@gmail.com link

Link to 2007 & 2014 affidavits:

 http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/affidavit2007.html

http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
na
usa
sosbee
sosbee

