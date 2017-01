newswire article commentary united states 9.11 investigation | government And We Won't Have Columns, Do You Understand That? author: blues {Quote} At the end of Trump's speech to a room filled with 400 employees of the CIA, Trump said, rather cryptically, that maybe he'd build them a bigger room 'by someone who knows how to build and we won't have columns, do you understand that?' {End quote} -- Donald Trump {Quote} The [WTC] towers were designed as framed tube structures, which provided tenants with open floor plans, uninterrupted by columns or walls. {End quote} -- Construction of the World Trade Center -- Wikipedia -- The dictionary certain people can edit:

