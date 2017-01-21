resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 21.Jan.2017 23:08
government | media criticism

Trump, spokesman slam U.S. media over inaugural crowd coverage

author: afpRappler
Washington city authorities do not provide official crowd counts but TV footage clearly showed the gathering did not stretch all the way to the Washington Monument as Trump asserted
WASHINGTON DC, USA - Donald Trump and his chief spokesman launched an unprecedented assault on the media Saturday, January 21, for a US president's first full day in office, accusing reporters of downplaying the turnout at his inauguration.

Trump, visiting the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in nearby Langley, Virginia, insisted against all evidence that he drew 1.5 million people to his Friday (January 20) swearing-in ceremony.

"I made a speech. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, MILLION AND A HALF people," he told CIA staff.

"They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. And they said, Donald Trump did not draw well," he added.

Trump said one network estimated turnout at 250,000.

"Now, that's not bad. But it's a lie," Trump said. He falsely claimed there were people stretching from the steps of the Capitol, where he spoke, along 20 blocks back to the Washington Monument.

"SO WE CAUGHT THEM and we caught them in a beauty and I THINK THEY ARE GOING TO PAY A BIG PRICE," said Trump.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SEAN SPICER doubled down on the accusation, using his first press conference in the White House briefing room to BLAST JOURNALISTS SEATED BEFORE HIM FOR "DELIBERATELY FALSE REPORTING" on crowd size.

"THIS WAS THE LARGEST AUDIENCE TO EVER WITNESS AN INAUGURATION, PERIOD!" Spicer said, his loud and abrasive tone catching nearly everyone in the room off guard.

"These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong."

SPICER LEFT THE BRIEFING WITHOUT TAKING ANY QUESTIONS.

An estimated 1.8 million people flooded the National Mall area in 2009 when Barack Obama was first sworn in as president, according to federal and local agencies at the time.

Washington authorities reportedly predicted 800,000 to 900,000 would attend Trump's inauguration Friday, about half of the 2009 crowd.

'Packed'

Spicer appeared eager to lay down the new law with the press, whom his boss repeatedly criticized on the campaign trail and EVEN BRANDED MAINSTREAM MEDIA OUTLETS "FAKE NEWS".

The intensity of Spicer's delivery suggested he and Trump were furious at the coverage of the inauguration, which many outlets said fell well short of Obama's 2009 inaugural in terms of crowd size.

A comparison of aerial photos taken on January 20, 2009 and Friday appear to bear that out.

Washington city authorities do not provide official crowd counts but TV footage clearly showed the gathering did not stretch all the way to the Washington Monument as Trump asserted.

Trump's latest attack on news organizations came during a rambling aside as he visited CIA headquarters on a fence-mending mission after his public rejection of the assessment by US intelligence agencies that Russia meddled to try to help him win the November election.

Trump, standing in front of a spot sacred to the CIA - a wall with stars honoring employees killed while serving the country - proclaimed he is fully behind the spy agency.

He eventually returned to the issue of media coverage of his inauguration and said the National Mall, divided up into sections for Friday's ceremony, was uniformly crammed with people.

"You saw that. Packed. I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks, and they show an empty field. I'm like, wait a minute," he said.

The outrage over crowd size came on a day that as many as two million people flooded into streets of cities across the United States in peaceful but passionate women-led protests against the new commander-in-chief.

At the main "Women's March on Washington," organizers put the projected turnout at half a million.

Lol, 4 years of this tit for tat really? 21.Jan.2017 23:35
_ link

and dutiful doltclowns are going to repost the Trump v. Corporate Mass Media spats daily to Portland Indymedia?

Women's March - Washington DC 22.Jan.2017 03:56
Secret link

Women's March - Washington DC

But did they count the number of BUSES? 22.Jan.2017 08:36
Bubble Boy link

Perhaps most Trump supporters were content to watch his inauguration on TV (est. 31 million viewers -  link to www.legitgov.org)
instead of enduring another "I have to pee!" protest speech by Alec Baldwin, even if their employers PAID to bus them in! (see  link to www.legitgov.org)

Low turnout election. 22.Jan.2017 11:12
Lloyd dadapop.com link

My dear Mr. President, I don't believe the hype that you are some kind of nazi but you did use dog whistle politics to win in a low turnout election. Which means you don't have the wind of the majority of Americans at your back. We are all hoping you will do a good job for all Americans. However, when your press secretary throws a hissyfit on national television complaining about factual information being factual information. It does not hearten me that you would allow your goat to be gotten so easily now that you are president. The demographics are the demographics and 64 percent of Americans want progressive policies put in place (Pew Research). If you do not want your presidency to be ground up and impeached I suggest you get your marketing guys to sit down with us political demographers and take a hard look at the numbers. Ratcheting down international tensions will be worth it just by itself but the American public won't stand for domestic turmoil and constant protests to protect America's social safety net. You simply must decide, are you a Republican or are you an American President.  https://sputniknews.com/us/201701221049879128-trump-realpolitik-forecast/

"Alternative facts are untruths..." 22.Jan.2017 15:35
anon link

Kellyanne Conway doubles down on the lies -

 link to heavy.com

"Alternative facts are untruths..." NAILED IT! 22.Jan.2017 17:19
OD link

Whereas all previous regimes were based on professional liars and story-tellers, the Trump regime appears to do away with any concept of pretense, and just tell bold-faced LIES to the point of mental delusion. Even compared to Bush, this shit seems surreal. A Frankenstein's monster borne from the Tea Party (remember them?) and traditional CONservative dogmatism.

http://www.salon.com/2017/01/21/decoding-trumps-meaningless-mantra-making-america-great-again-for-the-sour-mean-and-delusional/

Trump doesn't give a **** about corporate media (Oct 2016)  22.Jan.2017 18:09
_ link

(+ see my first on thread post  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434151.shtml#449868 )

newswire article reporting [ BTW, this article is a Repost of corporate media, not "Reporting" ]
government | media criticism



Lloyd dadapop.com wrote [QUOTE]:
--
"64 percent of Americans want progressive policies put in place (Pew Research)"
--

That's nice Lloyd, but (did you ever think about) how exactly do 'progressive'  or what ever  policies get "put in place"?
Answer  the Government does it. by Enforcing laws, with the barrel of a gun to your head.
Pay Your Taxes, Or Else (et cetera)

I come from the p.o.v. that _no more_ policies should be "put in place", as there are imho already too many "in place". Make it stop.



RE: Trump.

He don't give a flying ***K about corporate mass media,
witness the October 2016
( back when "no one was sure" he'd win / beat Hillary who 'had it in the tank' at that time according to corporate media + pundits, **AND** his _own party_ was _still_ trying to torpedo his candidacy )
speech excerpt concerning Corporate Media which PDX IMC in their infinite wisdom determined was compost:

--
Trump Calls Out 'Corporate Media' West Palm Beach, Florida Live Speech 10/13/2016
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/10/433420.shtml

from Trump/Pence rally at South Florida Fair Expo Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 13th 2016.

starts around 9:00 into speech 

---
"... the most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media  'the press'. Let's be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They're a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity, with a total political agenda; and the agenda is not for you [points to audience], it's for themselves.
---

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLcP0inAS5w

