newswire article reporting portland metro community building | neighborhood news Video: Outed Pervert in Pioneer Courtyard Square Runs Away - Portland Oregon J20 e-mail: author: Joe Anybodye-mail: iam@joeanybody.com At the J20 Protest, I see a older man swoop up close right behind two teenage girls.

As I looked at his lower waist area I could see he was lightly pressed against the girl.



As I looked at his lower waist area I could see he was lightly pressed against the girl. I could see he was in fact a male and he was no doubt touching her. I turned the camera on but apparently didn't have it pointed up to capture the inappropriate touching.



I then decide to face him from the side and I held my camera up towards his face ....he notice it and quickly turns and leaves. As he is leaving I call him a pervert and he quickens his pace to a run and makes it to the next block.



I felt sick to my stomach for a while after this encounter.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWP02NhSRyw (video 2 min)

