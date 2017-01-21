resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting portland metro 21.Jan.2017 20:31
community building | neighborhood news

Video: Outed Pervert in Pioneer Courtyard Square Runs Away - Portland Oregon J20

author: Joe Anybody        e-mail:e-mail: iam@joeanybody.com
At the J20 Protest, I see a older man swoop up close right behind two teenage girls.
I thought he was either a real good friend or a creep. (a creep he was!)
As I looked at his lower waist area I could see he was lightly pressed against the girl.
J20 - PDX Pervert in Pioneer Square 1-20-2017
J20 - PDX Pervert in Pioneer Square 1-20-2017
In Pioneer Courthouse Square listening to speeches... I see a older man swoop up close right behind two teenage girls.

As I looked at his lower waist area I could see he was lightly pressed against the girl. I could see he was in fact a male and he was no doubt touching her. I turned the camera on but apparently didn't have it pointed up to capture the inappropriate touching.

I then decide to face him from the side and I held my camera up towards his face ....he notice it and quickly turns and leaves. As he is leaving I call him a pervert and he quickens his pace to a run and makes it to the next block.

I felt sick to my stomach for a while after this encounter.

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWP02NhSRyw (video 2 min)

homepage: homepage: http://www.joeanybody.com

So What? who the ***k CARES? 21.Jan.2017 23:38
_ link

this is 'News'? somehow? for the Portland Indymedia newswire?


is this 'person' you randomly captured at a public gathering protest event somehow a cop / FBI / government surveillance?
That would be its only newsworthy aspect. No other possible relevance to mission of Indymedia.


( i.e. Indymedia volunteers and Anarchist / LGTBBQWTF activists will be _the Designated ones_ to arrest, detain, convict and jail a public "pervert" ................... )

Easy there - I didn't say it was breaking news 22.Jan.2017 00:21
JA link

I didn't say jail him .. I was just letting the indy community know.
So I posted it in --> community building | neighborhood news.

RE: community building | neighborhood news  OK 22.Jan.2017 02:49
_ link

understood.

