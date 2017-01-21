Video: Outed Pervert in Pioneer Courtyard Square Runs Away - Portland Oregon J20

|
In Pioneer Courthouse Square listening to speeches... I see a older man swoop up close right behind two teenage girls.
As I looked at his lower waist area I could see he was lightly pressed against the girl. I could see he was in fact a male and he was no doubt touching her. I turned the camera on but apparently didn't have it pointed up to capture the inappropriate touching.
I then decide to face him from the side and I held my camera up towards his face ....he notice it and quickly turns and leaves. As he is leaving I call him a pervert and he quickens his pace to a run and makes it to the next block.
I felt sick to my stomach for a while after this encounter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWP02NhSRyw (video 2 min)
