Video: J20 - Portland Cop with No ID - Mr. Officer No Name 2017

J20 - Portland Cop with No ID - Mr. Officer No Name 2017 https://youtu.be/lgmOEwO4iOc ...flat out refuse to identify himself. #J20 #PDX #copwatch



At the J20 PDX protest around 6PM I walked past numerous cops looking at their name tags.. this was the worst.



A Portland police Officer flat out refuse to identify himself while in uniform, in public at a public demonstration, which is against Portland police policy, in regards to police accountability.



This guy needs to get w/ the program or be retrained.



