resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 21.Jan.2017 19:50
actions & protests | police / legal

Out-Right Fascist Ascends WH, As Cops Unleash Orgy Of Violence!

author: OD
As master criminal Donald J. Trump takes the White House in a notorious coup d'etat, police gestapo units predictably overstep bounds and brutalize peaceful citizens who refuse to except this 'new normal'. Taking ques from their new "commander-in-chief", authoritarians have gleefully engaged in human rights abuses in cities all over the country. In Washington D.C., more than 200 people were arrests by the Gestapo following many skirmishes. A limousine was set ablaze, which was nice.
Here in Portland, OR, citizens burned American flags as they prepared themselves for whatever cops had in store. Several thousand had reportedly gathered in down town Portland today to defy the new "president". Cops used pepper spray on non-violence marchers as they attempted to cross Burnside bridge. Numerous arrests were made. Meanwhile, anti-Trump actions have been taking place all over the world. In The Philippines for example, citizens gathered outside the U.S. embassy in the capital Manila to also burn American flags and voice opposition to Trump.

homepage: homepage: http://officerdowntp.blogspot.com/2017/01/out-right-fascist-ascends-wh-as-cops.html

contribute to this article


Out-Right Fascist Hillary Clinton Destroyed Libya -- Remember 21.Jan.2017 20:11
blues link

In Portland, OR, citizens burned American flags -- Yet these people completely forget the children, women, and men slaughtered by the Americans in, for example , Libya, and in Fallujah, Iraq. What do they care? Let them be so brave as to burn their flags, and to have their moment of false glory. They will never face anything harder than heir own nightmares.

Nothing any harder than their own soft-boiled illusions.

Misogynist violence advocate 'OD' moves on to Trump Derangement Syndrome 22.Jan.2017 03:02
_ link

'OD', purveyor of "Kill A Cop For Mommy" posts on the Newswire lately appears to be a birddoggin' provocateur here on Portland Indymedia -
not sure whose agency he's operating under.


But we can eventually sleuth that out.


'author' of this article 'OD' is a documented misogynist (QUOTE 'OD': "racist dirty bitch") race-baiting,
ableist ("Trumptard" adding "tard" to the end of words discriminates against persons with disabilities)
hatemonger that advocates violent acts :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml#448603
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml#448657


Advocating specific acts and threats of physical violence, misogyny, race baiting, implied discrimination towards persons with mental/personal disabilities, and much else.

[quote] "I now see that it is SHILLS for fascist Trump I need to be concerned about!"

[quote] "a racist White"

[quote] "The dirty bitch"

[quote] "racist dirty bitch"


And check out his thread of comments on his own publication here,

The Police Murders Of Terence Crutcher & Keith Lamont Scott
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml

[quote] "These goddamned pigs"

[quote] "race-traitors"

[quote] "Black cops should watch their backs"

05.Oct.2016 20:07  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
OD [quote]:
---
"Of course, the system has ways of devouring said race-traitors. Black cops - and in particular, the cop who murdered Scott - should watch their backs. The Whites have never really had their backs, and since they betrayed their own - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."
---


Response to / requests for clarification of ^above
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045


More violence provocateur-ing :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045


The clear "intend [sic]" of OD's trolling on Portland Indy of late is to provoke violent acts. Evidence:


[quote] "stay vigilant and ARMED! Lock and load..."


Now if OD lives up to being the Trump-Trumping-Hillary-supporter that they obviously are, they'd know that Clinton, DNC and leftists want to PREVENT access for free citizens needing to protect themselves, to firearms.
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433254.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/07/432637.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/06/432476.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/06/432541.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433254.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/08/432958.shtml

Yet above he urges us to 'stay ARMED', and 'lock and load'.

Either they are trolling, or are ignorant/don't even believe what they espouse.




In addition to the misogynist, race-baiting, and advocating-acts-of-violence rhetoric  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525

Donald Trump lives rent-free in OD's cranium. OD seems to have a fixation on Trump himself and, now, after last week's election the sixty million Americans who cast a vote for him (QUOTE: "fuck anyone who voted for him") ....
never mind that tens of millions of them, Republicans included assuredly cast a DT vote simply because the alternative major party candidate was absolutely not an option.
( and thank goodness that worked out for us all the way it did )

Nazi Scum Gets Punched in the Face 22.Jan.2017 13:30
OD link

In other news, alt-right Nazi scumbag Richard Spencer gets punched dead in his damn face by a member of Black Bloc. Showing what the alt-right are truly made of, "Übermensch" Spencer put up absolutely no defense, and instead walked away like the coward he is. Racist scum, alt-right pricks, Trumptards - you all can expect MORE of this over the next four years! Better stay inside...

http://www.mediaite.com/online/alt-right-leader-richard-spencer-punched-in-the-face-during-live-interview/

[...] "expect MORE of this over the next four years!"  ? 22.Jan.2017 15:33
_ link

You mean, more "nazi punks ***k off" bravado / idiot anarchists duking-out w/ idiot WNs in the streets?


GO!! Anaheim AntiFa!!!1!!11!!111!!!!!11!!1


Anaheim Anti-Fa Charged After Attacking KKK / WNs In Counter-Protest
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/07/432633.shtml

=====
Seven counter-protesters have been charged with attacking members of the Ku Klux Klan during a so-called "White Lives Matter" rally that turned into a bloody February melee in Anaheim, prosecutors said Thursday. They are: Hugo Contreras, 28, of Hawthorne; Randy Felder, 26, of Lakewood; Guy Harris, 20, of Anaheim; Mark Liddell, 26, of Los Angeles; Armando Ortiz, 22, of Santa Ana; Nicole Schop, 24, of Los Angeles; and Alexis Solis, 23, identified as a transient.

The demonstrators were all charged with misdemeanor assault or battery or resisting arrest, according to a statement issued by the Orange County district attorney's office.

"This case is not about who was holding the protest rally, their racist message, or who was counter-protesting. This is about the mob mentality turning violent, which shut down neighboring streets, access to the park, and endangered the community as a whole," Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas said in a statement. "Our office does not condone any message of hate, mob violence, or vigilante justice."
=====



[QUOTE:] " Chaos is good for the community at large "
( so said the hedge fund managers...)
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml



PDX AntiFa scared [about 'important' things yo!] that WNs worship Taylor Swift
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/05/432411.shtml'



meanwhile - BLM keeps beating the living ***t out of women :
Memphis BLM Activist Arrested For Domestic Assault Of Ex-Girlfriend
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/08/432945.shtml



(according to resident genius 'OD'...) expect MORE!

"Trumptards" ( + fixed Taylor Swift AntiFa waaahhhmBULANCE url )  22.Jan.2017 15:41
_ link

Adding " -tard " to the end of words  as 'OD' repeatedly is ableist, yo.
as in you're discriminatory to persons with disabilities.

Not to mention misogynist (QUOTE 'OD': "racist dirty bitch") race-baiting, violence provocateuring and general hatemongering :
^^^see above previouss comment
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449873


btw Here's the correct link for the TS newswire fiasco -

PDX AntiFa scared [about 'important' things yo!] that WNs worship Taylor Swift
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/05/432411.shtml

Watching the Alt-Right Implode 22.Jan.2017 16:04
OD link

I'm going to have a lot of fun watching the Atl-Right Trumptards implode and cannibalize themselves. The fact that they keep vandalizing other public spaces such as PIMC is a sure sign of desperation!

http://https://antifascistnews.net/2016/12/04/lets-watch-as-the-alt-right-implodes/

The Three-Letter Medias 22.Jan.2017 16:17
blues link

Watching The World Through The Three-Letter Medias

CIA/mafia pro-po artists.

Your alt-fake-three-letter "Heroes" for sure!

CIA/mafia Forget The Children, Women, And Men Slaughtered By the CIA/mafia 22.Jan.2017 16:38
blues link

....In, for example, Libya, and in Fallujah, Iraq. What do they care?

They care about sexual bathroom issues.

(Sexual bathroom "issues" are easy to solve. Just have one or two bathrooms, and let only one persone (of whatever gender) enter at a time. "Problem" solved!)

"vandalizing public spaces" = OD. 22.Jan.2017 17:56
_ link

OD, blogger extraordinaire (according to himself 'I dunneed PDX IMC, I got my BLOG! check ityo')

is a misogynist (QUOTE 'OD': "racist dirty bitch") race-baiting, violence provocateur, disrespecter of developmentally disabled (constant use of "-tard") human beings, and general hatemonger:

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449873
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449885


RE: Trump.

He don't give a flying ***K about corporate mass media,
witness the October 2016 (back when "no one was sure" he'd win / beat Hillary who 'had it in the tank' at that time according to corporate media + pundits, **AND** his _own party_ was _still_ trying to torpedo his candidacy) speech excerpt concerning Corporate Media which PDX IMC in their infinite wisdom determined was compost:

--
Trump Calls Out 'Corporate Media' West Palm Beach, Florida Live Speech 10/13/2016
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/10/433420.shtml

***K YOU, 'OD'.

+ One more specific question for violence provocateur 'OD'  22.Jan.2017 19:21
_ link

in OD's post  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449883
^ above,

he revels gleefully in the prospect of further non-random, targeted violence against other human beings

** Consistent with his previous behavior, natch  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449873

Quoting 'OD' himself (Note that 'OD' is male gender) directly, from this thread post:
---
"alt-right Nazi scumbag Richard Spencer gets punched dead in his damn face by a member of Black Bloc"
Racist scum, alt-right pricks, Trumptards - you all can expect MORE of this over the next four years!
Better stay inside...
---


So again, we have OD, the Male Misogynist Advocate-of-Violence and author of : "Black cops should watch their backs"

05.Oct.2016 20:07  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
OD [quote]:
---
"Of course, the system has ways of devouring said race-traitors. Black cops - and in particular, the cop who murdered Scott - should watch their backs. The Whites have never really had their backs, and since they betrayed their own - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."
---

, advocating again for yet more physical violence.















































































________

Question for Mr. 'OD' then:

Do you advocate sucker punches for anyone (no matter their personal ideology/beliefs) who happened to vote for Donald Trump in November 2016?

That's about 60 million Americans 
( some of whom didn't really want to vote for DT and-or don't even like him but did so anyway because Hillary Clinton's victory was a worse alternative )


Because YOU SPECIFICALLY STATED, ^ above [quote]:
---
"Trumptards - you all can expect MORE of this over the next four years! Better stay inside..."
---

Retarded Trump Supporter 22.Jan.2017 21:46
OD link

Dear halfwit: you've been harassing and stalking me here for months now. You keep posting the same shit, over and over. No one here cares what you have to say or how often you say it. You Trumptards are the worse, kindly crawl back in your wretched hole.

"stalking me here for months now"  W _ T _ F ?! 22.Jan.2017 22:33
_ link

it is You who are the Male Misogynist.

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525
[quote] "The dirty bitch"
[quote] "racist dirty bitch"



You are the advocate of Targeted Violence (against free citizens, and against Police both black and white).

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml
[quote] "These goddamned pigs"
[quote] "race-traitors"
[quote] "Black cops should watch their backs - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."



You are the instigator of Violent Threats.

[quote] "stay vigilant and ARMED! Lock and load..."
[quote] "you all can expect MORE of this over the next four years! Better stay inside... "




You are the Race Baiter.





QUOTE, 'OD':
---
"You Trumptards are the worse [sic]"
---

"Trumptards" ....
and finally, You OD are the ableist who insults, dehumanizes and marginalizes all developmentally disabled persons
with your constant spewing of "-tard" attached to the end of words.



 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449873
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449885
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/01/434145.shtml#449893

(video) Anti-Trump Protestor lights girl's hair on fire 22.Jan.2017 22:41
_ link

=====
I am the girl in this video wearing the red hat, and the girl who was lit aflame is a close friend of mine. I witnessed this entire event unfold. before this video was taken me and my friend were going back and forth with the protesters, all peacefully albeit a few crude gestures aimed at us. The fact that this woman had enough anger towards people with beliefs different than hers that she would go so far as to light them on fire is disgusting. To assault another human while forcefully preaching "love" and "tolerance" is unadulterated hypocrisy. We are doing everything in our power to find the woman responsible.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnERQIhsCFc

Trump Supporters 22.Jan.2017 22:50
OD link

Are full of SHIT!

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion