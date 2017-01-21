Out-Right Fascist Ascends WH, As Cops Unleash Orgy Of Violence!

Here in Portland, OR, citizens burned American flags as they prepared themselves for whatever cops had in store. Several thousand had reportedly gathered in down town Portland today to defy the new "president". Cops used pepper spray on non-violence marchers as they attempted to cross Burnside bridge. Numerous arrests were made. Meanwhile, anti-Trump actions have been taking place all over the world. In The Philippines for example, citizens gathered outside the U.S. embassy in the capital Manila to also burn American flags and voice opposition to Trump.