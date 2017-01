http://www.complex.com/life/2017/01/trump-ousts-people-in-charge-of-nuke-stockpile



Trump's transition team has reportedly instructed those in charge of maintaining America's nuclear arsenal to pack up and go on Jan. 20. An unnamed Department of Energy official, speaking with Gizmodo Monday, said that Trump ordered Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Frank Klotz and deputy Madelyn Creedon Friday to vacate their posts whether or not a replacement plan was in place. (more)