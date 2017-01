Around 6:09 PM the J20 Portland Protesters were blocked on the west side of the Burnside Bridge. The sheriffs department (police in riot gear) used some kind of chemical spray on the crowd. They also shot some kind of bean bag or similar weapon at the protesters.



The "spraying & shooting" starts at 3:12 in this video.

This was the first use of chemicals on the J20 crowd, for the evening.



https://youtu.be/amP7kR-dKSo (video 8 min.)