newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia government | human & civil rights JBLM Force Protection Division Message to the American People "Go F*ck Yourself" author: A Free People With the new presidential administration, we called several government offices to express our concern for the rights and freedoms of all people, and to ask personnel in these offices to commit to protecting our civil rights and freedoms over the next four years. The response we received from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division "Go F*uck Yourself. We can do whatever we want." The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division is a government / military agency with a long history of violating the civil rights of the American people. This office is lead Thomas R. Rudd and his deputy Daniel L. Vessels. These are the same men accused in a current lawsuit [Panagacos v. Towery - https://aclu-wa.org/cases/panagacos-v-towery] of violating the civil rights of hundreds of Americans by conducting an intensive, invasive, and illegal intelligence-gathering operation against people involved in political protest in Washington and Oregon. "The Army admits in their report that... Rudd... broke regulations and committed major violations of Posse Comitatus. Rudd and those under his command in the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division treated local political activists as enemy combatants and conducted intensive and invasive intelligence-gathering about them... they used everything in their arsenal, including reporting on their personal lives, political and religious beliefs, and even getting a few labeled as domestic terrorists."



As part of our social awareness project during the 2017 presidential inauguration, we contacted several government agencies asking the employees in those offices to commit to protecting the civil rights and freedoms of all people during the next four years. Many of the people we spoke with were polite, receptive, and committed to doing the right thing. But some were not, and the most evil of these was the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Force Protection Division. Their response was "Go F*ck Yourself! We can do whatever we want, and there is not a damn thing you can do about it. If you have a f*cking problem, take it up with Trump."



So, there you have it. If you live in Washington or Oregon you can expect to be spied on, harassed, and have your civil rights and freedoms trampled under the boots of Joint Base Lewis-McChord for at least the next four years.



Our question to you, is there really nothing we can do about it?



Contact the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Commander through their on-line comment form ( https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=card&s=957&sp=121425&dep=*DoD)and demand that Thomas Rudd and Daniel Vessels be removed from office and that the criminal "Force Protection Division" be shut down.







Resist the Fascist Empire. Rise with Us.