resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting portland metro 20.Jan.2017 20:30
actions & protests

breaking news - January 20

author: pimc
breaking news - January 20
12:47 to 6:30 PM
breaking news - January 20
6:25PM PST: 6:20 PM on top of steel bridge car stuck on tracks 30 riot squad cops lurking in the shadows jumped into vehicles and have not left the steel bridge
6:16PM PST: 6:15 PM protesters heading south along the waterfront under bridges on the west side on steel bridge the car is stuck on Max track Max not moving either direction
6:09PM PST: Around 6:00 PM please pepper spray protesters on Burnside Bridge after standof now moving towards waterfront under bridge To waterfront 1000 or more loud
5:36PM PST: At 5:30 on second and Yamhill riot squad jumps out and blocks Street protest continues to move north on second
5:21PM PST: 5:21 PM in front of City Hall police are not antagonizing crowds no violence 2 to 3000 people here
5:10PM PST: It's 5:10 AM in the marches heading south through the bus tomorrow just passed McDonald's loud please covering on the sides a block or two away
4:51PM PST: 2 to 3,000 protesters Still in Pioneer Square at 4:51 PM
4:23PM PST: 3 masked protesters arrested - around Pioneer Sq - no sure why
3:17PM PST: Pioneer Courthouse is packed at 3:17 lots of police standing around perimeter ... getting louder lots of signs
2:12PM PST: "RISE UP and Resist Fascism" protest march at 4Pm - no permit at Pioneer Courthouse Square
2:11PM PST: proposed "Flag Burning Extravaganza" begins at 2:30 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square
2:00PM PST: (noon) Small group from Village Free School already protesting. On their way to Pioneer Courthouse Square
1:03PM PST: Almost 100 protesters were arrested so far during and after Donald Trump's inauguration in DC
12:59PM PST: Don't Shoot PDX movement plans 1 p.m. Trump protest march in Gresham: MAX station at 162nd & E. Burnside St
11:40AM PST: Trimet may suspend downtown service early | Mayor says police "well-prepared to minimize disruptions and protect riders."
12:47AM PST: TEXT LOCAL "BREAKING NEWS" TO PIMC: 503-974-1680

contribute to this article


Nazi Insurgents/Agent Provocateurs 20.Jan.2017 21:19
OD link

Don't yet know if it's true, but heard from trusted source that Neo-Nazis from out of town were/are dt tonight. Dressing up as Black Bloc. Can anyone verify this??? I might be wrong, just asking...

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion