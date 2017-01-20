newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests breaking news - January 20 author: pimc breaking news - January 20

12:47 to 6:30 PM breaking news - January 20

6:25PM PST: 6:20 PM on top of steel bridge car stuck on tracks 30 riot squad cops lurking in the shadows jumped into vehicles and have not left the steel bridge

6:16PM PST: 6:15 PM protesters heading south along the waterfront under bridges on the west side on steel bridge the car is stuck on Max track Max not moving either direction

6:09PM PST: Around 6:00 PM please pepper spray protesters on Burnside Bridge after standof now moving towards waterfront under bridge To waterfront 1000 or more loud

5:36PM PST: At 5:30 on second and Yamhill riot squad jumps out and blocks Street protest continues to move north on second

5:21PM PST: 5:21 PM in front of City Hall police are not antagonizing crowds no violence 2 to 3000 people here

5:10PM PST: It's 5:10 AM in the marches heading south through the bus tomorrow just passed McDonald's loud please covering on the sides a block or two away

4:51PM PST: 2 to 3,000 protesters Still in Pioneer Square at 4:51 PM

4:23PM PST: 3 masked protesters arrested - around Pioneer Sq - no sure why

3:17PM PST: Pioneer Courthouse is packed at 3:17 lots of police standing around perimeter ... getting louder lots of signs

2:12PM PST: "RISE UP and Resist Fascism" protest march at 4Pm - no permit at Pioneer Courthouse Square

2:11PM PST: proposed "Flag Burning Extravaganza" begins at 2:30 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square

2:00PM PST: (noon) Small group from Village Free School already protesting. On their way to Pioneer Courthouse Square

1:03PM PST: Almost 100 protesters were arrested so far during and after Donald Trump's inauguration in DC

12:59PM PST: Don't Shoot PDX movement plans 1 p.m. Trump protest march in Gresham: MAX station at 162nd & E. Burnside St

11:40AM PST: Trimet may suspend downtown service early | Mayor says police "well-prepared to minimize disruptions and protect riders."

